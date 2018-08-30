Research says Analog Blood Pressure monitors more accurate than digital BP machine

|

Santamedical Black Color Aneroid Sphygmomanometer with Stethoscope is available on santamedical. The kit comes with an aneroid sphygmomanometer along with the Sprague Rappaport stethoscope. The products are of high quality and have been designed for precise readings. The product has been priced reasonably and give lasting performance.

Hypertension is a common non contagious disease and affects people from all parts of the world. The disease is global in distribution and no one is immune to the disease. It can affect anyone and the risk of developing hypertension increases with increasing age. The common form of hypertension occurs without any cause and is called primary hypertension or essential hypertension. Raised blood pressure could also occur due to some other illness for example renal or endocrinal disease. In that case, the condition is called secondary hypertension. Timely diagnosis of hypertension requires regular BP monitoring and measuring BP is the most common health-related procedure which is performed in healthcare facilities or at homes.

Santamedical has been an established name in marketing health care products and this time they have put forward their new product ie Santamedical Black Color Aneroid Sphygmomanometer with Stethoscop. The product is of premium quality and comes with a very reasonable price tag. The device is ideal for paramedics, medical students and doctors. The supplied aneroid sphygmomanometer doesn’t consume any battery and can be carried easily along while traveling. The cuff of the device is latex free and has been made seamlessly for its long life. The clean interface of the gauge allows easy visualization. The pressure control is easy with the deflation valve and gives precise reading. The stethoscope gives satisfying auscultatory experience. It is supplied with two spare ear pieces, two diaphragms and three bells which add life to your stethoscope.

The device is available on santamedical and can be ordered from the comfort of your home. The quality of the product as well as the free stethoscope is completely worth the deal especially when it is being offered at such a just price.

Source Link :- https://www.amazon.com/Santamedical-Adult-Deluxe-Aneroid-Sphygmomanometer/dp/B07DJ9M7B3