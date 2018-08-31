Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth in Automotive Data Analytics Market

|

The Automotive Data Analytics Market is expected grow at a CAGR of 26.5% due to advancement in machine learning and Artificial Intelligence technologies.

According to the Report “Automotive Data Analytics Market: By End-User (OEM, After-Market & Insurance); By Type (Software, Services); By Deployment Type (Cloud & On-Premise); By Application (Sales & Marketing, Customer behavior & Management & Others) & By Geography – Forecast (2018-2023),” published by IndustryARC, the market is driven by automotive OEMs for developing advanced technologies and integrating in connected cars.

The evolving transformation of technologies, applications and services in the automotive sensors to artificial intelligence to data analytics play a vital role to provide list of data sets in accordance to car’s performance.. The data analytics is primarily used for design and manufacturing in the automotive sector. A lot of savings is seen in terms of cost can be achieved with an efficient inbuilt automotive analytics system.

Asia-Pacific will Witness Highest Growth gain in the Automotive Data Analytics Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the vehicle data analytics market. The top nations that are contributing towards growth in the sub-regions are China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and India. The market is mainly focused by the significant growth in cab aggregator companies’ development, which has witnessed growing ease of progress of smart cities and IoT proliferation. The automotive industry is looking forward to majorly focus on the regions like China, India, Malaysia and Thailand that holds extreme potential of adoption of advanced technologies in the near future. Cloud technologies play a huge role in the APAC region and has compelling trends that imply enormous growth opportunities.

Selected Technology Types Analysis Done in the Full Report

On the basis of channel type, the automotive OEM segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position from 2018 to 2023. This is mainly due to products performance and posing advanced version of services in vehicle analytics by automotive OEMs. At present, the OEM segment holds the largest revenue share in the global market. By analytics type segment the market is sub-segmented into Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics and Prescriptive Analytics. Among all, the Predictive Analytics in automotive market is projected to enhance in the next forecast period of 2018-2023. This is possible due to advanced analytics techniques and also through the connected car technology.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

Fuel management poses and greater challenge in the automotive industry. With the use data and analytics and accessibility to greater amount of data, the usage of fuel will become ultra-efficient and gain the capability to make measurable increases in driver productivity.

A survey done by National Automotive Board said that growing rate of accidents is due to faults or damages found in the automotive parts. With respect to this use of analytics, damaged parts of a vehicle can be identified before it causes interruptions in daily use. This will lead the driver to identify the pattern and precede an accident to manage the situations.

Key players of the Automotive Data Analytics Market

SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google, Inc., Microsoft, Inc., Intel Corporation, Capgemini SE and others. SAP SE has software like Vehicle Insights Software, Connected Cars Analytics & Telematics, Real Time Advanced Analytics, Predictive Analytics & Modeling Software and others. IBM Corporation has IoT for Automotive, is an leading solution for collecting sensor data, real time analytics, and decision making in connected vehicles. Capgemini SE has services in Automotive Connect OEM, Automotive connect retailer, and others. The growing adoption of unexplored opportunities in automotive industry will help the competitors and service provider to bring new automotive software solution to the market.

