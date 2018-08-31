CBF Management, Vancouver’s Best Cleaning Services

|

”’CBF Management”’ is the doing-business-as name of CBF Management/CBF and currently a non-franchisor selling and supporting post construction cleaning services, janitorial, commercial, residential, and floor care services through the [[Canada]], and 2 other countries using the “CBF Management” trademarks and systems to commercial services.

== Company History and Key Dates ==

– 2006 – CBF Management Company founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, as a floor care company by Harpreet Sandhu, a former track athlete.

– 2008 – CBF Management expanded into rug and carpet cleaning, and the first “on-Location” (in the home) carpet cleaning customer was served using products developed by Mr. Wade.

– 2010 – CBF Management incorporated with 6 employees and gross revenue of $125,000.

– 2010-2018– further expansion of CBF Management’s Consumer Services business formed a network of service companies, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia including CBF Management, KickBar Inc.and Vancouverwindowcleaning.ca,.

== CBF Management Organizational Structure ==

By 2018 CBF Management has been strictly one of the few non franchise companies independently owned and operated.

Vancouver Perfect Window Washing is a subsidiary of CBF Management, one of the world’s largest service networks with locations in Canada as well as 2 countries around the globe.

== Primary Service Areas ==

>> Post Construction Cleaning

>> Post Construction Window Cleaning

>> Office Cleaning

>> Window Cleaning, Pressure Washing and Gutter Cleaning

*Janitorial and Commercial Specialty Cleaning

== CBF Management Patents ==

CBF Management holds two patents that support the CBF Management proprietary cleaning process named the “Specific High Rise Interior Window Cleaning” system: (1) In August 2018, CBF Management was awarded Patent for a “cleaning procedure”. And (2) again in August 2018, CBF Management was awarded Patent for the “cleaning procedure of high end high rise interior windows” system.

The CBF Management Cleaning Procedure® system meets all the environmental and performance requirements of the Green Clean™ Environmental Standard for Cleaning Services.

