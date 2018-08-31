Commercial Direct Shares Recent Success Stories from Ohio on Investment Property Loans Website

|

MIAMI – (August 31, 2018) – Commercial Direct, a new division of Silver Hill Funding, a commercial mortgage lender, has recently shown great success with investors in Dayton andColumbus, Ohio. Commercial Direct’s mortgage experts are now sharing these success stories on their educational website, InvestmentProperty.Loans.

As commercial real estate investors set their sights on opportunities throughout the state of Ohio, many are turning to alternative lending sources for commercial mortgage financing. This is because non-bank lenders are able to offer greater flexibility than their traditional lending counterparts.

Commercial Direct’s team has provided these types of flexible solutions for a number of Ohio investors. Two examples are listed below.

An investor in Columbus, Ohio owned a 3-building, 84-unit multifamily apartment building. The problem here was that the investor wanted to take a significant amount of cash out of the property. Traditional banks typically include a cash-out limit and other related restrictions in their commercial lending guidelines.However, the expert mortgage lenders at Commercial Direct were able to help the owner here by providing a long-term solution that included 100% cash out.

Another investor in Dayton, Ohio was also seeking a cash-out refinance. The challenge in this situation was that the investor was not able to provide the tax return documentation that traditional lenders require at the start of the transaction process.Commercial Direct was able to help this investor get the cash they needed without having to provide tax returns at any point in the transaction.

Commercial Direct’s team will continue to help Ohio investors achieve their financial goals. Potential investors can learn more here:

https://www.investmentproperty.loans/commercial-investment-opportunities-in-ohio/

About Commercial Direct

Commercial Direct is a division of Silver Hill Funding, LLC, a direct commercial mortgage lender that provides investors and small business owners with customizable commercial mortgages tailored to fit their unique needs. Commercial Direct’s online loan customizer enables borrowers to adjust numerous aspects of their loans to finance commercial real estate or multi-unit properties starting at $250,000. More information and online Commercial Direct mortgage loans are available at www.CommercialDirect.com.

###

Silver Hill Funding, LLC is the proposed lender. Commercial Direct is a division of Silver Hill Funding, LLC.

The information provided herein is intended for business users only, and is not intended for use by the general public or individual consumers. Programs may be cancelled or modified at any time without prior notice. Programs may not be available in all jurisdictions. These materials are intended to provide general information to the reader. This information is made available with the understanding Commercial Direct, a division of Silver Hill Funding, LLC, is not engaged in rendering legal, accounting, or other professional services. Commercial Direct uses reasonable care in providing information but cannot guarantee accuracy or completeness. Information is provided with no warranty, express or implied, any and all such warranties are expressly disclaimed. Commercial Direct assumes no liability for any loss, damage, or expense from errors or omissions in these materials, whether arising in contract, tort, or otherwise.