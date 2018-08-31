Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Market Growth Analysis, Share, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2025

|

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Market is expected to witness prolific growth in forthcoming period. Cyclic olefin copolymer, also called cyclic olefin polymer, is a new class of polymeric material that has varying profiles based on polymerization routes. The two profiles are COC and COP (Cyclic Olefin Polymer). Cyclic olefin Copolymer is a copolymer of Norborne and ethylene. COC is good on the optic front and hence is distinguishable as optic marks disks along with polycarbonate and acrylics.

The major market drivers are:-

The production capacity though touching 3000 tons is wanting for lack of confidence expressed in volume growth of COC but Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) market still looks intact with COC used prolifically in LCD panels. Resin producers had started production cycles on films with production demand resting globally near 20 million units by 2006 and are on track to meet the sales figures justifying demand figures.

Top Key Manufacturers of Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) market are :-

Dow Chemical

Polyplastics

Mitsui Chemical

Zeon Chemical

Japan Synthetic Rubber (JSR)

SCHOTT

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Market by Product Type:

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Market by Applications:

Packaging

Healthcare

Other

Geographical Analysis of Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

COC injection molded plates has seen highly successful applications in medical industry for its resistance to sterilization at higher temperatures. The pharmaceutical blister packaging is not finding any takers with this type of blister packaging offering immunity to the tablets though but too thick to push out. On that count PVDC packaging rates better with halogenated blister packaging proving more successful.

Some normalcy is restored with packaging opening when COC is mixed with LDPE and track closures open and close at will. The bags are used to pack shredded cheese, etc. Segmentation of Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) market by type includes resin grades, film grades. Segmentation of Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) market by application includes packaging, healthcare, diagnostics, optics and electronics.

COC is commercially produced in Germany at TICONA and Japan has commissioned two plants producing 5000 tons/year and 1000tonne/year. The key stakeholders include Topas Advanced polymers, Inc., Dow chemical company, HIS Market, Dynasol elastomers, LCY Chemicals, Asahi Kasei, BASF, and CNPC. Laptops and PDA designs has motivated the two manufacturers to produce 20000 tons/year in the near future.

