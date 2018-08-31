Epoxy Contractors NJ Expands Their Decorative Flooring Expertise to Include Metallic Epoxy Floors and Flake Flooring

|

For over 10 years Epoxy Contractors NJ has specialized in installing resinous floors. Recently ECNJ has expanded their robust catalog of products offered to include metallic and flake epoxy floors. Metallic epoxy floors are an extremely popular choice within commercial and institutional facilities such as retail stores, restaurants, hospitals, and educational institutes. The idea with a metallic epoxy floor is that with a little effort and craftsmanship it resembles marble and, with a little more effort, hammered metal or granite. These floors offer durability, stain resistance, and ease of maintenance but by far the biggest advantage is their aesthetic appeal.

These floors utilize a 100% solids epoxy base and gain their unique aesthetic from the added metallic powder. The metallic powder creates depth and almost a three-dimensional feel and can contain a variety of colors and visual effects. Its visual effect is created by mixing two or more colors and adds to the illusion of craters, ripples, and swirling rivers of metallic-looking plasma. Generally, a black base coat is used because it creates a “mirroring effect” that enhances the depth of the three-dimensional appearance. These floors are typically top coated with a clear, scratch resistant urethane or polyaspartic coating and will last a long time in any space with minimal maintenance.

With the ever-growing innovations of today’s protective coatings market, ECNJ continues to implement cutting edge technology to stay on the forefront of the industry. To view our extensive color selection catologue and see ECNJ most recent metallic epoxy floor projects check out thee links found on this page: https://www.epoxycontractorsnj.com/epoxy-floor-colorcharts.

To learn more about Epoxy Contractors NJ warehouse flooring and all of their other services check out their website at www.epoxycontractorsnj.com