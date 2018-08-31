Goodpasture Syndrome Treatment Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2018 to 2028

Goodpasture Syndrome Treatment Market: Introduction

The Goodpasture syndrome is a rare autoimmune and life-threatening disease. It affects both kidneys and lungs. The Goodpasture syndrome was first identified by Dr. Ernest Goodpasture in 1919. It is also known as anti-GBM disease. In goodpasture syndrome, antibodies are produced against a specific region of collagen in kidneys and lungs. The initial symptoms of goodpasture syndrome are fatigue, loss of appetite, vomiting, and pale appearance. Sometimes, the symptoms of goodpasture syndrome become life-threatening and cause respiratory failure, especially if there is a lot of bleeding. The Goodpasture syndrome majorly affects the kidney and causes a burning sensation during urination, swelling of hands and feet, back pain, elevated blood pressure readings and others. Goodpasture syndrome treatment involves medications which slow down the immune system. The treatment depends on the age, overall health of an individual and severity of the disease. The diagnosis of goodpasture syndrome can be done through urinalysis, blood test, chest X-ray and biopsy. Presently, the exact cause of goodpasture syndrome is still not known. Goodpasture syndrome develops due to unknown causes. Cigarette smoke, hydrocarbon chemical exposure and infections, such as influenza, may be some of the causing factors. The goodpasture syndrome can become fatal if not diagnosed and treated on time. In severe cases, goodpasture syndrome treatment includes procedures where waste products are removed from the blood. In most severe cases, goodpasture syndrome treatment requires kidney transplantation. Goodpasture syndrome treatment reduces the severity of the symptoms. In addition, the treatment also prevents the destruction of lung tissues and kidney.

Goodpasture Syndrome Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle and increasing geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of the global goodpasture syndrome treatment market. In addition, other factors, such as utilization of hair dyes, usage of tobacco and exposure to hydrocarbons, etc. are also driving the growth of the global goodpasture syndrome treatment market. Moreover, increasing number of clinical trials, robust R&D and increasing awareness in developed countries are major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the goodpasture syndrome treatment market. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, the goodpasture syndrome affects males more frequently than females. Presently, around 600 cases of goodpasture syndrome have been observed in medical literature. According to the Clinical Kidney Journal, it is estimated that goodpasture syndrome affects one of one million people per year. However, stringent regulations and difficulties in diagnosis are some of the factors which are expected to hamper the growth of the global goodpasture syndrome treatment market during the forecast period.

Goodpasture Syndrome Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global goodpasture syndrome treatment market can be segmented on the basis of treatment type, end user and geography.

Based on treatment type, the global goodpasture syndrome treatment market is segmented into:

Immunosuppressive Drugs Methylprednisolone Cyclophosphamide

Corticosteroids

Others

Based on End User, the global goodpasture syndrome treatment market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Goodpasture Syndrome Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for goodpasture syndrome treatment is expected to witness moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Immunosuppressive drugs are expected to contribute the major revenue share to the goodpasture syndrome treatment market. The hospital end-user segment is expected to contribute maximum market share to the global goodpasture syndrome treatment market. Medications for a mild form of goodpasture syndrome treatment include immunosuppressive drugs (like cyclophosphamide), corticosteroids (like prednisone) plasmapheresis and others. Goodpasture syndrome treatment controls the antibodies in the blood and also reduces the risk of infections. Plasmapheresis is a procedure used to remove unwanted substances, such as damaging antibodies, toxins and metabolic substances from the blood. Plasmapheresis is often administered in combination with corticosteroid treatment. Plasmapheresis is under investigation for goodpasture syndrome treatment and other autoimmune disorders.

Goodpasture Syndrome Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global goodpasture syndrome treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is anticipated to be the dominant market in the global goodpasture syndrome treatment market owing to the growing unhealthy lifestyle and drug abuse. Europe is expected to hold second-largest share in the global goodpasture syndrome treatment market throughout the forecast period owing to high awareness regarding health-related problems. The goodpasture syndrome treatment market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a rapid pace at a significant CAGR, primarily due to the growing geriatric population and increasing healthcare facilities.

Goodpasture Syndrome Treatment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global goodpasture syndrome treatment market are Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sandoz Inc. and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

