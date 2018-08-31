Mitsubishi PLC Dealers in Chennai | IQ-R | IQ-F | Q | Data Trace Automation
Data Trace Automation is one of the Mitsubishi PLC Dealers in Chennai. We has vast experience in Mitsubishi PLC Products like Mitsubishi PLC Melsec IQ-F, IQ-R, Q Series in Chennai. DTA giving complete Mitsubishi Electric PLC Technical Datasheet and provide Best solutions to your Industrial Automation Applications. We are Mitsubishi Automation Traders and Supplier in Chennai.
Mitsubishi MELSEC IQ-R SERIES:-
The digital I/O module interfaces bit signals to the control system. For installing devices such as power supply and CPU module.
Mitsubishi MELSEC IQ-F SERIES:-
High speed counter modules. FX3 series high speed counter module can also be connected.
Mitsubishi MELSEC Q- SERIES:-
CPU modules for PLC. CPU lineup can fit any applications.
Related News
Vacuum Coating Machines Market 2018: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Forecast to 2023
Vacuum Coating Machines Market 2018 Vacuum Coating Machines Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business OpportunityRead More
Mobile POS Terminals Market Research Report Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025|Growth by Top Companies: PAX Technology Ltd., Posiflex Technology Inc., QVS Software Inc
QY Research Groups has released a latest report based on thorough research on Mobile POSRead More