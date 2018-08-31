Orlando Business Journal Names VALiNTRY Services a ‘Best Place to Work’

|

WINTER PARK, FL – AUG. 31, 2018 – VALiNTRY Services LLC’s dedication to its employees again earned it a top spot in Orlando Business Journal’s 2018 Best Places to Work contest.

The Winter Park IT staffing and consulting firm led the contest’s micro-category division as it scored 99.28 percent on employee surveys. This is the fourth consecutive year that VALiNTRY Services was recognized by the program, but the first time it placed first in the division dedicated to companies with 10-24 employees.

Employees participating in online engagement surveys answer questions on topics such as teamwork, job satisfaction and benefits. Jory Dean, an IT Recruitment Manager, believes the company’s dedication to its staff plays a huge role in its success.

“I’m a perfect example of how this company works with employees,” said Dean, who became a Salesforce consultant after VALiNTRY covered the cost of his certifications.

“If you want to grow and achieve something, and you’re willing to put in the work, they will support you,” he said.

Dean’s story is similar to others as the newspaper, in naming the company to its list, referred to how employees often seek extra responsibilities because they feel as though they are part of the team.

VALiNTRY, which operates like a financial planner for businesses, strives to analyze clients’ current situation and future goals. It then creates a roadmap of sorts with key milestones to show how clients can achieve their goals through technology.

The firm’s continued success in the Best Places to Work contest isn’t its only honor this year. The Orlando Business Journal included VALiNTRY in its 2018 Fast 50 list that highlights the fastest growing companies in central Florida. VALiNTRY’s revenue grew from nearly $5 million in 2016 to $6.3 million last year.

Dean said the work is fast paced but still relaxed. He credits top executives for interacting with the staff and being receptive to their concerns.

“We value innovation and inclusivity,” he told the Orlando Business Journal. “If you have a suggestion or an idea, you’re welcome to walk right into the CEO’s office and pitch that idea.”

Comforts of working at VALiNTRY range from its numerous types of coffee (including Cold Brew Keg) in the kitchen to its respect of employees’ personal lives. Dean replied that making employees’ jobs easier by providing them the necessary tools helps make them more effective, and makes the company more successful as well.

For more information on the technology and staffing consulting firm, visit https://valintry.com or call 407-205-1120.