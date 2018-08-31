Quinoa Market By Type and By Application

|

Quinoa is a grain crop which is also known as Chenopodium quinoa used for its edible seeds. Quinoa is rich in fiber, zinc, folate, magnesium, copper, magnesium, manganese, and phosphorus. It has many benefits like it helps maintaining cholesterol level, minimizes the cardiovascular disease, diabetes, reduces risk of various allergies, and regulates blood sugar. Quinoa is used in various industries such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, medical, and food industry.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Quinoa market is driven due to factors like increasing health conscious consumers across the globe, rising demand for gluten-free products, increasing consumption of quinoa in breakfast food. In addition, growing demand for natural and organic cosmetic products, and increasing disposable incomes are driving the Global Quinoa Market.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Quinoa market has been primarily divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America. North America holds the largest market share in the global quinoa market followed by Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions. Asia-Pacific is projected to contribute high growth rate for Quinoa market during the forecast period,

Key Players:

Leading companies for Global Quinoa market are Andean Valley S.A., Keen One Quinoa, The British Quinoa Company, Hain Celestial Group, Andean Naturals Inc., European Quinoa Group, Inca Organics, Quinoa Foods Company, Northern Quinoa Production Corporation, and Quinoa Corporation.

