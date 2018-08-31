The Bombay Jazz Club at Bandra Base

|

Watch one of India’s most innovative and soulful keyboard wizards at work with members of the Bombay Jazz Club. Enjoy an evening of soulful Jazz, Blues, and Latin music.

Featuring: Harmeet Manseta– Keys, D. Wood – Bass and Rajesh Punjabi – Drums

When: Aug 31, 2018

Time: 9:30pm to 11:00pm

Fees: INR 400

Where: Bandra Base, 29th Road, One Block off Waterfield Road, Behind Mickey Mehta’s Gym, Bandra West

Contact: +91 22 3091 6003