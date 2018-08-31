Main Menu

The Bombay Jazz Club at Bandra Base

| August 31, 2018

Watch one of India’s most innovative and soulful keyboard wizards at work with members of the Bombay Jazz Club. Enjoy an evening of soulful Jazz, Blues, and Latin music.
Featuring: Harmeet Manseta– Keys, D. Wood – Bass and Rajesh Punjabi – Drums

When: Aug 31, 2018
Time: 9:30pm to 11:00pm
Fees: INR 400
Where: Bandra Base, 29th Road, One Block off Waterfield Road, Behind Mickey Mehta’s Gym, Bandra West

Contact: +91 22 3091 6003

