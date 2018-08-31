The Bombay Jazz Club at Bandra Base
Watch one of India’s most innovative and soulful keyboard wizards at work with members of the Bombay Jazz Club. Enjoy an evening of soulful Jazz, Blues, and Latin music.
Featuring: Harmeet Manseta– Keys, D. Wood – Bass and Rajesh Punjabi – Drums
When: Aug 31, 2018
Time: 9:30pm to 11:00pm
Fees: INR 400
Where: Bandra Base, 29th Road, One Block off Waterfield Road, Behind Mickey Mehta’s Gym, Bandra West
Contact: +91 22 3091 6003
