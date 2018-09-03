3D Bioprinting Market -Future Potential of the Market in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Sectors to Boost Growth

|

The 3D bioprinting market size is projected to reach $792.5 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 35.9% between 2016-2022. The market is driven by factors, such as technological advancements and innovations, increasing compliance for drug discovery processes, and high demand for organ and tissue transplantation.

In terms of technology, the 3D bioprinting market has been segmented into syringe based 3D bioprinting, pneumatic extrusion based 3D bioprinting, inkjet based 3D bioprinting, laser based 3D bioprinting and others. The syringe based 3D bioprinting was the most commonly used bioprinting technology; whereas, pneumatic extrusion based 3D bioprinting is expected to witness the fastest growth during the foreast period.

The 3D bioprinting finds application in government tissue & organ regeneration, 3D cell culture, pharmaceutical, and others. The tissue and organ regeneration segment accounted for the major share in the 3D bioprinting market in 2015; whereas, 3D cell culture witnessed the fastest growth.

Request for a sample: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/3d-bioprinting-market/report-sample

Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region in the 3D bioprinting market during 2016 – 2022. The region accounted for 20.0% share in the global market in 2015 and the share is expected to increase to 23.2% by 2022. The major reasons behind the fastest growth of the market in the region include increasing stem cell research, huge gap in demand supply for tissue and organ transplant, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements and increasing geriatric population.

Make enquiry before buying the report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=3d-bioprinting-market

3D bioprinting has opened up new platforms in the drug discovery and development process. Many drugs are withdrawn or not approved by regulatory authority due to their toxicity to certain organ such as liver, which could not be predicted during the pre-clinical trial process. Tissues developed through 3D bioprinting such as liver tissue help to predict drug toxicity and improve drug efficacy. Moreover, 3D bioprinting also saves time in clinical trials, thus, increasing its compliance for drug discovery. Different Pharmaceutical companies are collaborating with 3D bioprinting companies to test their drugs in early stage of clinical trials. New drugs are tested for their efficacy on 3D printed tissues in the initial stages; thus, speeding up the drug discovery process. Owing to the aforementioned factor the 3D bioprinting market is gaining huge traction across the pharmaceutical industry.

Some of the major players operating in the 3D bioprinting market include Organovo Holdings, Inc., CELLINK, EnvisionTEC, BioBots, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., 3D Bioprinting Solutions, Ourobotics, Advanced Solutions, Inc., GeSiM, Bio3D Technologies, 3Dynamic Systems Ltd., Nano3D Biosciences, Inc., Poietis, regenHU Ltd., and Aerotech Inc.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence, a brand of P&S Market Research, is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook