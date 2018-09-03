Haiku Designs is Offering a New Line of Furniture & Mattresses in Zen Modern Style – An easy way to upgrade your Home.

|

Boulder, CO, – Haiku Designs is the leading furniture store in Boulder, CO. inspired by Zen modern style, the company is now showcasing an exquisite range of furniture and mattresses for customers wanting to bring a fresh look into their home.

Haiku Designs is proud to offer a unique blend of furniture offering style and comfort without compromising the quality of their products. Their new collection of mattresses and furniture is not only sleek but also represent some of the most fashionable and trendy Eco-Friendly designs. They understand that each customer has a different perspective for decorating the interior of their home, and keeping that in mind, Haiku Designs has designed an array of furniture and mattresses in different styles that will live to the expectation of most customers’ unique style and taste.

Haiku Designs has designed their wide ranging furniture collections to give each customer a bold and seamless look with a comprehensive range including furniture for dining room, living room, bedroom, and much more. In addition, they also offer Japanese and unique eco-friendly furniture offering a Japanese theme based, Zen Modern look to your home.

As far as the mattresses are concerned, Haiku Designs understands that having a comfortable mattress, clean and chemical free mattress is the key to good sleep and helps support a stress-free life. Keeping the comfort in mind, they have manufactured their exclusive mattresses and organic sleep products for everyone from organic, all natural mattresses, organic sheets and pillows, children’s mattress, eco-friendly Japanese style Shiki Japanese sleeping mats.

No matter whether it is furniture or mattresses, the entire product range from Haiku Designs are exclusively based on the Zen Modern themes of balance, comfort and harmony with the environment. Much of their furniture meets the strict “E-1” European chemical off-gassing standards that minimalize any toxic off gassing emissions.

So, if you are planning to upgrade your furniture and mattress collection, call + 1-800-736-7614 and give your home an upgrade to comfort and sophistication.

About the Company

Haiku Designs is an eco-friendly company that offers Modern, Asian, and Contemporary furniture designed to complement and enhance any home environment. You can buy directly online through their website with low-cost or free shipping to anywhere within the United States and Canada. If you prefer to view the products in person, you can enjoy the touch and feel of their furniture products in their retail showroom located in Boulder, Colorado.

Haiku Designs

Boulder, Colorado

Telephone: + 1-800-736-7614

Fax: + 303-666-5837

Website: https://www.haikudesigns.com