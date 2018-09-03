MISS INDIA ANUKREETHY VAS, FBB COLOURS FEMINA MISS INDIA 2018 & owner ACE MAKEOVERS EXPERT RICHA AGGARWAL LAUNCH LUXURIOUS HUB OF ECO CHIC & GREEN MAKEOVERS

|

Eco chic Beauty, organic skincare and vegan makeovers swirl together as owner of Cleopatra’s chain of salons and makeovers, Richa Aggarwal launched luxury Bridal lounge and green salon in Sco 253, Sector 44 C . Brand new place from the portfolio of Cleopatra is wrapped in rainbow of green and organic silhouette and the launch further strengthens and enhances Cleopatra’s pledge towards blending organic and green refinery in beauty practices. New hub of beauty is launched on the concept of luxury immersion through green makeovers.

Cleopatra remains dedicated to lift lid from Natural, organic and eco friendly beauty applications and rituals that are designed by infusing luxury . One of its kinds new hub of organic beauty will provide premium beauty and spa experience to tricity.

Celebrating the occasion Richa Aggarwal stated,”Amalgamation of luxury and wellness are the best ways to describe Cleopatra’s recently launched spa and salon in its new avtaar. Occasion also saw soothing and refreshing makeups done with organic palate while amalgamating contemporary trends.

Gracing the occasion MISS INDIA ANUKREETHY VAS stated, “luxury beauty services mean elegant and sophisticated artistry that combines to achieve optimum results in premium set up and Cleopatra fits the bill so perfectly.

Appreciating the ambiance ANUKREETHY further said,” I am in awe of makeovers done by Cleopatra and feel extremely rejuvenated here, aura of the place is soothing and comforting and touch of green is extremely refreshing, it seems you are getting pampered and transformed in the lap of nature under beautiful sky.

The place beautifully combines classic and elegant style with warm and inviting atmosphere and offers elevated beauty experience by raising standards of premium services. As you enter you can feel the spirit of happy spring all over the place with splendid green aura. Colours are earthy and place surrenders to serenity to offer a soothing array of holistic therapies for complete harmony of mind , body and soul. luxury bridal finery from Cleopatra will offer pristine runway looks and a complete menu of bespoke makeovers for different occasions that remain prestigious.Time honored treatments are combined with wellness concepts and set new benchmark.

‘We pledge to lighten environmental footprint that leads to accomplish our GO GREEN & EARTHY DRIVE. Eco friendly beauty ethos kick started by Cleopatra are set to make positive progression in everyone’s life. We at Cleopatra will discourage use of plastic packaging, toxic chemicals ridden beauty products and support sustainable plant derived ingredients.We are dedicated towards our initiatives to propel Eco friendly formulas by following environment friendly ethos and cruelty free beauty practices”, concluded Richa Aggarwal.