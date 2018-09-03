SalesFix: Australia-based Salesforce GOLD Consulting Partner and Salesforce MVP
Jason Lawrence, CEO and Founder of SalesFix, talks about what it takes to be a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner and what it means to be a Salesforce MVP. Jason is a 20-year industry leader in the business process improvement industry, who is passionate about contributing to the Salesforce community.
SalesFix offers Salesforce Consulting services that can take your business to a whole new level of success. It aims to help businesses connect with customers, partners, and employees by streamlining and consolidating systems using the Salesforce platform.
Salesforce customisations will need time and careful planning to define a clear migration path to keep your business on track. The SalesFix Team takes the time to really understand your business needs and goals, ensuring to improve efficiency and drive higher profits with process-driven solutions.
To guide you in implementing Salesforce in your business, contact SalesFix today and speak with one of their experienced Salesforce® consultants. www.salesfix.com.au
Related News
Microbiome Therapeutics Market Research Report 2017-2024: Value Market Research
The report predicts that, the global Microbiome Therapeutics Market expected to touch USD 327,905.5 MillionRead More
The best way to Locate The appropriate Website Design Company For your Business
If you are thinking of hiring a website designer to help showcase your company’s goodsRead More