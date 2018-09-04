Diabetes Devices Market 2017, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

|

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Diabetes Devices Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Diabetes Devices Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Diabetes Devices.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Diabetes Devices Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Diabetes Devices Market are Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Ascensia, Ascensia, DexCom, Insulet, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, and Roche. According to report the Asia-pacific diabetes devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 6.1% and 6.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. The Asia-Pacific market for diabetes devices was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach around USD XX billion by 2023.

The report identified that Asia-pacific diabetes devices is driven by factors such as growing demand from emerging markets and supportive government initiatives, increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive treatment and monitoring devices, and, rise in base of geriatric population, growing awareness about the technologically advanced products among the population. While the restraining factors include high costs associated to the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes, and lack of reimbursement policies. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as increased awareness on diabetes devices, and healthy growth in the active wound care market.

Diabetes is group of metabolic disorder, often referred as diabetes mellitus, results in high blood glucose levels. Body cells use glucose as a source of energy and insulin is important for the cells to absorb this glucose. When the body cells loose the capacity to respond to the insulin or body is not capable of producing sufficient insulin, it leads to an increase in blood glucose levels in the body. This condition is referred to as diabetes. Depending on the cause of development, it is divided into three types, which includes type 1 diabetes (body loses the capacity of producing sufficient insulin), type 2 diabetes (most common and body cells do not respond to insulin) and gestational diabetes (occurs in pregnant women). Among these, type 2 diabetes is the most common type and affects over 90% of the global diabetic patients.

Segments Covered

The report on Asia-pacific diabetes devices market covers type of device segment. The type of device segment includes monitoring devices and treatment devices. Monitoring devices such as self-monitoring blood glucose and continuous blood glucose monitoring. Treatment devices such as manual injection and pumps.

According to the asian diabetes prevention organization, below are the some of the key facts and figures related to Asia-Pacific diabetes population: 60% of global diabetic population lives in Asia 113.9 million adults have diabetes in China, which represents 11.6% of adult population in the country 65.1 million adults live with diabetes in India. By 2030, it is estimated that both China and India combined will have almost half a billion diabetics. Asians have a higher percentage of body fat at the same BMI as whites. Almost 1 in 3 cigarettes manufactured around the globe is smoked in China.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the Asia-Pacific diabetes devices market such as, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Ascensia, Ascensia, DexCom, Insulet, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, and Roche.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the Asia-pacific diabetes devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of diabetes devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the diabetes devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the diabetes devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

