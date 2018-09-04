Extremities Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2023

|

A Crystal Market Research recently published a brilliant study report on Extremities Market giving out the complete market insights Acknowledging the exponential growth. Extremities generally refers to the parts of the body entailing arms, forearms, hands, knees, hips, ankle joints and bones of foot, leg and thigh. The parts in the upper limb region are known to be as upper extremities, whilst parts in the lower limb region are known to be as lower extremities.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Zimmer Biomet, CONMED Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Skeletal Dynamics LLC, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group, Arthrex, DePuy Synthes Companies, Exactech Inc and Integra lifesciences. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Americas will be the leading contributor of revenue in the extremities market inferable from the high patient pool in this district because of the substantial number of street mischances that further impacted the volume of limit extremity procedures. Additionally, the high discretionary income of purchasers expanded the quantity of vehicles and thus, the number of road mishaps. Purchasers in Mexico, Chile, and Brazil burn through broadly on their extremity procedures.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Extremities Market has encountered significant development in the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Body extremities are extended body particularly associated with locomotive capacities. The human body consists of four extremities i.e. two upper limbs and two lower limbs. The extremities market is a small part of the orthopedic division. The joint reconstruction techniques include adjustment of the extremities of the body. The human skeleton has over 200 bones which are bolstered by ligaments, tendons and muscles. Thus, the prime focal point of orthopedic ventures was produce of devices and treatment methods for hip, knee, joints and spine. However, now-a-days the aim of major players on extremities market is expanding step by step as they offer enhanced treatment choices and give development chances to the key players.

Drivers and Restraints

The extremities market is driven by the expansion in the quantity of cases for orthopedic specialists a few considers, for example, increasing aged populace, rising awareness among the public for better treatment alternatives and their desires for a decent quality of living. Additionally, amendments in the clinical practice trends, for example, usage of reversed shoulder rather than anatomic shoulder, application of arthroplasty method as another option to lower leg combination and expanded usage of implants in foot and ankle procedures will likewise help the market development. Aside from this, advancement of new enhanced shoulders and ankles and requirement for less intrusive devices will boost the market development. In any case, the high neglected requirement for early determination because of long holding up time in a few nations is anticipated to hamper the market development.

Market Segmentation

The Extremities Market is segmented on the basis of product into lower and upper extremities. The upper extremities fragment represented huge shares in the extremities market because of the high predominance of orthopedic disorders in the shoulders. This fragment aims on wounds in hand, wrist, and shoulder, among others. Shoulder wounds contribute significantly as the bones in shoulder are basic for the development of the arm. Age and sports make broad application of shoulder muscles and bones that increase the events of shoulder wounds.

Extremities Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Million)

Upper extremities

Shoulder

Elbow

Hand & Wrist

Lower extremities

Hip

Knee

Foot & Ankle

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Key future trends:

The pervasiveness and preference of minimally destructive or invasive surgical procedures over other forms of operations for the effective treatment of extremities injuries will heavily influence the market growth rate. Furthermore, the increase in bone related disorders and the technological advancements will ponderously boost up the market growth rate. The rising number of obese people and diabetic people are other such contributing factors.

