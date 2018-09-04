Global Pain Management Devices Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

|

“Rising life style oriented coupled with growing geriatric population is driving the pain management devices market”

According to the OMR analysis, the global pain management devices market is growing at a significant rate during 2018-2023. The global pain management devices market has witnessed a significant growth owing to increasing prevalence of chronic medical conditions. The global pain management devices market is segmented on the basis of application, type and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market share analysis, competitive landscape, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

Global Pain Management Devices Market

“Global population is ageing rapidly. According to WHO, between 2000 and 2050, the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will double from about 11% to 22%. The absolute number of people aged 60 years and over is expected to increase from 605 million to 2 billion over the same period. The number of people aged 80 years or older will have almost quadrupled between 2000 and 2050 to 395 million. Ageing causes the immunity power to decrease, giving rise to the prevalence of disease and complex medical conditions making the older population more vulnerable to chronic medical conditions. Ageing is accompanied by pains and aches as the wear and tear is experienced by the musculoskeletal system of the body over time. The people with old age experiences various types of pain such as back pain, joint pain, osteo-arthritis, and others. This considerably affect the quality of life of the people. Pain management devices significantly improve the quality of life of the people by eliminating the suffering.”

The market on the basis of geography is divided among four major regions – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is the major markets for pain management devices due to well-developed healthcare infrastructure and supportive government policies such as Affordable Care Act. Moreover, APAC region is growing impressively owing to rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure in the region, especially in India and China.

The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Pain Management Devices Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Pain Management Devices Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Pain Management Devices Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

