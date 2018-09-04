High-quality Medical Clogs and Footwear Available at Hallmark Surgical

|

Hallmark Surgical provides high-quality medical clogs and footwear. The medical clogs are specially designed for medical professionals and the healthcare sector.

[NEW ZEALAND, 04/09/2018]—Hallmark Surgical, a source of high-quality surgical instruments in New Zealand, supplies a wide range of operating theatre shoes and washable footwear. The company has an experienced team with an in-depth knowledge of client needs and expectations.

Medical Clogs and Operating Theatre Footwear

Hallmark Surgical’s clogs are professionally and ergonomically designed to provide correct anatomical support, reduce strain and provide all-day comfort. The clogs are made of a variety of materials, including leather and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), available in different styles and colours.

EziKlog® Feather and EziKlog® Protekta® Clogs

The EziKlog® Feather range provides excellent foot hygiene. The product is lightweight and washable up to 40°C. Its material, modern ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), prevents the spread of bacteria. The EziKlog Feather range includes the following colours:

• Midnight Navy

• Quartz Black

• Ice Blue

• Pearl White

The EziKlog® Protekta® Clog range provides the same benefits as the EziKlog® Feather range with the added benefit of effective composite safety toe caps. It is suitable for use in environments that involve handling heavy items such as CSSD, Theatre and the Kitchens. The Protekta® Clogs are available in Quartz Black and Pearl White.

FlexiKlog™ and FlexiKlog™ Attitude Clog

Patterned from the classic European clog, the FlexiKlog™ delivers a timeless classic style while providing optimal support. The clogs provide the correct anatomical position with their specially designed arch shaping. Meanwhile, the FlexiKlog™ Attitude provides the same benefits as the FlexiKlog™ but comes with a variety of exciting prints.

About Hallmark Surgical

Hallmark Surgical is a leading provider of medical devices for medical professionals in New Zealand. The company values service and expertise, strong relationships with clients, environmental policy and an innovative approach to meeting client expectations. Hallmark Surgical aims to maintain alignment with global best-practice systems through continuous improvement and corporate responsibility.

For more information on Hallmark Surgical and their various medical devices or enquiries, visit their website at https://hallmarksurgical.com/.