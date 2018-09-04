Wearable Injectors Market Comprehensive Review of its Applications Growth Opportunities, Demand and Future Prospects

|

The wearable injectors market size is set to cross $13.0 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 23.0% between 2016-2024.

The market is driven by various factors such as growing burden of geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and high demand for advanced drug delivery. The emerging economies offer ample growth opportunities for the growth of wearable injectors industry.

In terms of type, the wearable injectors market is segmented into body-worn patch injector, off-body worn belt injector and bolus injector. The bolus injector was launched in the market in 2015 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

In terms of technology, the wearable injectors market is segmented into electronic injector, mechanical injector and others. The other injectors include hydrogel and hydraulic wearable injector. The electronic wearable injector was the largest contributor to the global wearable injectors industry, owing to the increasing therapy compliance for automated mechanism and ease of its use. The electronic wearable injector contributed 54.3% to the worldwide market in 2016.

In terms of application, the wearable injectors industry is segmented into cancer, infectious disease, autoimmune disorder, cardiovascular disease, blood disorder and others. Some of the other application of wearable injectors include insulin pump and neulasta pump. The wearable injectors market for cancer is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.0% during the forecast period. North America is expected to be the largest contributor to the wearable injectors industry for cancer during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for wearable injectors, where the U.S. has been the largest contributor to the regional market during 2013 – 2015. The North American wearable injectors market is growing significantly due to increasing demand for self-injection system and rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-associated diseases. According to the CDC, approximately 117 million people in the U.S., i.e. about half of its adult population, experienced one or more chronic health conditions in 2012. Japan has been the major market in Asia-Pacific; whereas in Europe, Germany has been the highest revenue generator in 2015.

The wearable injectors market reported a consolidated structure in 2015, where the top three competitors accounted for the major share. Some of the key players in the market includes Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Insulet Corporation, Unilife Corporation, Enable Injections, SteadyMed Ltd., Ypsomed Group, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

