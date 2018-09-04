With 7% growth Q-on-Q, Bengaluru tops the Knight Frank Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index Q2 2018
Pune, September4, 2018:Knight Frank, the independent global property consultancy, today launched its Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index for Q2 2018. The index increased by 2.4% quarter-on-quarter in Q2 – almost three times that of Q1 at 0.9% – primarily driven by rent increases seen in Tokyo, Bengaluru, Hong Kong and Sydney.
Key Asia Pacific findings:
• The index rise was primarily driven by rent increases seen in Tokyo, Bengaluru, Hong Kong and Sydney.
• Rents are expected to remain steady or see marginal increases for the rest of 2018.
• Kuala Lumpur’s office market saw the steepest decline, with a 0.8% decrease quarter-on-quarter amidst political uncertainty and supply concerns.
Key India findings:
• Bengaluru topped the index at a 7% quarter-on-quarter increase. Tight supply pushed rents up as large corporates jostle for quality space within a finite market.
o Though rentals in Bengaluru’s CBD had stagnated in the previous two quarters, heightened occupier demand from co-working and IT/ITeS segments caused many developers to charge a premium for available spaces.
o CBD also garnered the second highest share of Bengaluru’s transaction volume in first half of 2018 and remains popular with a diverse occupier base
• For the other markets in India viz Mumbai and Delhi NCR, rental growth was generally flat thisquarter
o Mumbai market witnessed stable rentals although the outlook in terms of rental growth remains positive
Speaking on the report findings, Arvind Nandan,Executive Director – Research, Knight Frank India, said “Shortage of quality spaces has led to a 7% quarter-on-quarter rental growth in Bengaluru’s Central Business District (CBD) in Q2 2018. Corporate occupiers are jostling forquality space within the tightly suppliedCBD and off-CBD districts, with many of them navigating the issue by pre-committing to upcoming supply. Similarly, in Mumbai where the rentals have remained unmoved this quarter, limited supply is likely to lead to rental growths in the ensuing period.”
Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rents– Q2 2018
City Submarket(s) 3-month % change
(Q1 2018 – Q2 2018) Forecast next
12 months
Bengaluru CBD 7.0% Increase
Tokyo* Central 5 Wards 5.5% Same
Melbourne CBD 4.6% Increase
Sydney CBD 4.2% Increase
Manila Various 2.4% Decrease
Hong Kong Central 1.7% Increase
Bangkok CBD 1.7% Increase
Guangzhou CBD 1.2% Same
Brisbane CBD 1.0% Increase
Singapore Raffles Place, Marina Bay 0.8% Increase
Beijing Various 0.6% Decrease
Taipei Downtown 0.6% Increase
Perth CBD 0.3% Same
Mumbai BKC 0.0% Increase
Phnom Penh City Centre 0.0% Same
NCR Connaught Place 0.0% Same
Seoul CBD, GBD, YBD 0.0% Same
Shanghai Puxi, Pudong -0.7% Same
Kuala Lumpur City Centre -0.8% Decrease
Source: Knight Frank Research / *Sanko Estate
Related News
Cheese Ingredients Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic
Global Cheese Ingredients Market: Snapshot The highly complex nature of cheese, owing to the manufacturingRead More
Organic Farming Market Forecast IndustryARC Till 2023
The Americas will dominate the Organic Farming Market in the coming years followed by Europe.Read More