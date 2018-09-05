Aura Dental and Invisalign eligibility criteria

|

Aura Dental noted that invisalign has gained much popularity in the dental world in recent years and many patients are ready to jump on board with Invisalign treatment.

[LONDON, 5/9/2018] – At Aura Dental in St John’s Wood, Invisalign is one of the most discreet and comfortable fixes for patients’ teeth straightening problems. Many adults would like to straighten their teeth without everyone knowing about it; that’s why they are attracted to Invisalign at Aura Dental. However, just like every dental treatment, Invisalign has certain criteria of eligibility in order to function effectively and bring the desired results.

Dental issues that Invisalign can and cannot fix

Clear aligners are ideal for mild to moderate dental problems, but they cannot be used in order to fix complex dental issues. Aura Dental dentists will assess the severity of a patient’s teeth straightening issues on an individual basis before recommending Invisalign. As long as a patient’s problem is not overly complicated, clear aligners at Aura Dental can treat gappy, crowded and crooked teeth as well as overbites, underbites and crossbites. However, severely rotated and crooked teeth cannot be fixed with clear aligners. If a case is too severe for Invisalign, an Aura Dental dentist will recommend another treatment option, such as traditional metal braces or clear braces.

Age can be a decisive factor

Clear aligners at Aura Dental are ideal for older teenagers and adults, but do not make a good treatment for children as their teeth and jaws are not yet fully developed. Aura Dental dentists will therefore not recommend children use Invisalign and will suggest other courses of treatment. Older teenagers can benefit from a specially designed type of clear aligners called Invisalign Teen, which is available at Aura Dental.

Dedication and commitment are key

Invisalign treatment for crooked and misaligned teeth has minimal impact on a patient’s lifestyle but it won’t work properly if patients are not committed to wearing their aligners for at least 20-22 hours per day. Invisalign requires that patients are dedicated to their treatment and follow the instructions of their Aura Dental dentist.