Automated Industrial Door Market Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Automated Industrial Door Market 2018

Automated Industrial Door Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Automated Industrial Door Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023

Global Automated Industrial Door Market Report by Design Type (Sectional Overhead Doors, Rapid Roll Fast Acting Door, Folding Hangar Doors, and Others), by Industry Vertical (Factories & Manufacturing Units, Airports and Ports, and Commercial) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023.

Key Players

The key players of global automated industrial door market are Assa Abloy AB (Sweden), The Agta Record Group (Switzerland), Hart Door Systems (U.K.), Gilgen Door Systems AG (Switzerland), Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd. (India), Al-Barrack Industrial Group (Saudi Arabia), Novoferm GmbH (Germany), Maviflex (France), CASIT s.n.c. di CC Ramella & C. (Italy) and RTJ Automation & Maintenance Limited (U.K.).

Market Scenario

The automated industrial doors facilitate easy opening and closure of heavy duty doors in various factories, manufacturing units, airports and sea ports. These automated industrial doors are installed in industries that are grappling with labor shortage, which a major factor fueling the market growth over the years. The construction industry across the globe has been witnessing steep growth with the influx of several new technologies, concepts, and materials. The market for automated industrial doors is growing significantly over the past years. The market is poised to grow over the years, owing to the automation of doors in workstation, which leads to ease of operation. Furthermore, both, established companies and emerging companies in the industry are researching on development of robust technologies so as to enhance the operation of automated industrial door and meet the surging demand for entrance automation in workplaces.

The sales of automated industrial doors is largely influenced by numerous economic and environmental factors. The sales pattern for automated industrial doors have faced similar ups and downs as the global economy. Therefore, the global economy plays a key role in the development of automated industrial doors market. Amongst the environmental factors, weather anomalies affect the business of the industry.

The major driving factor for the automated industrial door market in factory and manufacturing units is the improved operational efficiency and enhanced security of the automated doors. The doors of factories and manufacturing units are operated heavily for the vehicles or machineries to ply in and out, for which the traditional factories and manufacturing unit doors are slow in operation. Moreover, they require more maintenance than the automated doors.

Global automated industrial door market has been segmented based on design type, industry vertical, and region. The rapid roll doors are fast action doors that are best suited for entrances with higher frequency traffic such as those at warehouses, logistics loading bays, and dealerships. These rapid roll fast acting doors are designed to handle frequent opening and closure of the entrance, which could turn over to 200000 times a year. These rapid rolling fast acting doors are highly energy efficient and secure as well as they require minimum maintenance. The rapid roll fast acting doors enhance the efficiency of the operation and reduce the energy costs, which are major factors boosting the market for rapid roll fast acting doors. Factories and manufacturing units held the largest market share in 2016 owing to significant rise in industrialization, which led to the emergence of various factories and manufacturing units across the globe. Factories and manufacturing units are the major applicable industry verticals generating revenues in the automated industrial doors across the globe. The rapid rise in industrialization led to increase in various factories and manufacturing units, and with the adoption rate of automation, among the manufacturing units in the developed countries.

The market is expected to witness a large number of new entrants over the forecast period, owing to continuous developments in construction industry coupled with growing consumer preferences for high security features. The market is also expected to have high expansion activities by multinationals and well-established companies. Mergers and acquisitions are expected to be seen over the forecast period.

Global Automated Industrial Door Market

The growth of automated industrial door market is driven by various factors in regions across the globe. The major factor boosting the market growth is the increasing demand for factory automation in the developed countries such as U.S, Canada, U.K, Germany, China, and Saudi Arabia. The robotic systems in industries have helped the workplaces to combat labor shortage and produce the desired quantity of products with easy operation and high accuracy. Owing to this, the manufacturing units in the developed countries are opting for more automated systems, which is influencing the adoption of automated industrial doors. In addition, the rising development of airports and marine ports, leads the airport authorities to integrate aircraft hangars and shipyards with automated technology. Moreover, the automated industrial doors are also used for security concerns in various industries, as these doors can act according to the situation and prevent unauthorized entry of humans to the area. Pertaining to these factors, the automated industrial door market is expected to have a fast pace during the forecast period.

