Main Menu

Iconic Australian Trade Marks – “J” and “K” – meyerwestip

| September 5, 2018

This month our series on Great Australian Brands and Iconic Trade marks takes us to the middle of the alphabet – “J” and “K” – and an underlying rivalry.
With its simple, stark, no-frills black and yellow logo of its corporate colours, JB Hi-Fi has, over the past twenty years, established itself as an instantly recognisable premier retailer of consumer electrical and electronic entertainment products and equipment. For more information, visit – https://www.meyerwestip.com.au/iconic-australian-trade-marks-j-and-k/

Business No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Top rated Criminal Defense Attorneys

Criminal defense attorneys are specialists in managing criminal situations of several scopes. They are lawyersRead More

Explosion Proof Lighting Market Trends, Share, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Forecast to 2018-2025

QY Research Groups has released a latest report based on thorough research on Explosion ProofRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *