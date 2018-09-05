Jain: “Writing songs console me”

|

After ‘Zanaka’, a first album sacred by critics and the public, Jain confirms her talent as a writer / composer with ‘Souldier’. A real trip from Africa to the East through which she brilliantly illustrates herself in musical styles as diverse and varied as hip-hop, pop and reggae.

Between the promotion of the first album and your tour, you managed to make this second album on the road. Where did the inspiration come from?

“Between the bus and the trips I had a lot of idle time during this first tour, so I took the opportunity to have small ideas. I was very inspired by Ferouz, but I also listened to a lot of hip-hop during the last two years, like Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino. ”

After the musical reference in Congo in ‘Zanaka’, where you lived during your childhood, we find here oriental sounds. Is it a reference to another part of your life?

Yes, it’s a moment in my life that I did not put forward in the first album. It’s about my past in Abu Dhabi. I spent my baccalaureate and met people who made music while in the Congo I was alone to make pop. It was there that I discovered what it was to have a group and that I confirmed the fact of wanting to make my life. ”

