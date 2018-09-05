Meat Snacks Market: Regional Analysis and Business Opportunity and Global Scope by Forecast 2018 to 2023

|

Meat snacks Market Definition:

Meat snacks are popular convenience snacks which are prepared from meat products such as pork, beef, poultry, and other meat products. These snacks are available in different types such as sausages, sticks, jerky, and others. These snacks are easily available and are mostly popular among travelers and youth. These snacks are rich in protein content, serving as a good alternative for raw and cooked meat products. Different type of flavors such as teriyaki and peppered are attracting a huge consumer base towards meat snack products.

Meat snacks Market Scenario:

Convenience food and savory snacks have become an essential part of consumer’s food, owing to high consumption of snacks, which has uplifted the meat snacks market. Meat snacks are rich in nutrients and can be easily incorporated in human diet plan. Also, high protein content in meat snacks helps in muscle building, thus making a trend towards fitness. Factors such as increased demand for convenience food owing to the changing lifestyle and busy schedule have surged the demand for meat snacks at a global level.

Furthermore, increasing demand for nutritive snacks and their awareness towards health is boosting the market of meat snacks. Additionally, high acceptance for the use of meat ingredient in snacks preparation is adding fuel to the growth of the meat snacks market. However, health concerns such as obesity and heart-related problems caused due the consumption of meat snacks among the consumers may hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some Of The Key Players Profiled In The Global Meat Snacks Market: Marfood USA, Inc. (U.S.), Link Snacks, Inc. (U.S.), Conagra Brands, Inc. (U.S.), Hormel Foods Corporation (U.S.), Bridgford Foods Corporation (U.S.), Meatsnacks Group Ltd. (U.K), Golden Valley Dairy Products (U.S.), Monogram Food Solutions, LLC. (U.S.), Nestlé USA, Inc. (U.S.), Oberto Sausage Co, Inc. (U.S.).



Intended Audience:

Meat snacks manufacturers

Convenience food industry

Raw material suppliers

Retailers and wholesaler

E-commerce industry

Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings:

High demand for animal protein among the consumers has surged the global market of meat snacks

Meat snacks have a massive opportunity in the European convenience food industry

Segments:

Meat snacks are segmented on the basis of type, which includes sausages, sticks, jerky, and others. Among all, jerky holds the major market share followed by sausages. The primary reason for the growth of jerky is their high consumption by athletes, runners and weightlifters after exercise owing to the high protein content.

On the basis of flavors, the meat snacks market is segmented into teriyaki, peppered, original, and others. In this segment, peppered flavor is dominating the market owing to high consumer preference towards peppered flavor. Furthermore, barbeque flavor in meat snacks is experiencing a high demand owing to consumers’ intrigue toward new flavors.

On the basis of meat type, meat snacks market is segmented into pork, beef, poultry, and others. The poultry is dominating in this segment owing to its high availability. Furthermore, high demand for pork in meat snacks in the European countries is projected to uplift the meat snacks market over the review period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into store-based and non-store based distribution channels. However, the store-based distribution channel is dominating the market, based on the one-stop shopping experience.

Regional Analysis:

The global meat snacks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (Row). North America is dominating the meat snacks market followed by Europe. The U.S. has been accounted for a higher consumption of meat snacks owing to increase in the consumption of convenience due to changing lifestyle and busy schedule. Also, growing awareness about the benefits of consuming healthy snacks is projected to surge the demand for meat snacks over the review period. Furthermore, higher consumption of meat products in this region is also, considered to be a key driving factor.

Moreover, increasing consumer awareness towards nutritive snacks has uplifted the demand for meat snacks in the European countries like the U.K and Germany which is likely to boost the growth of meat snacks market during the review period. Additionally, approval for the use of meat as a raw material in snacks by the regulatory authorities is projected to raise the growth of the meat snacks market.