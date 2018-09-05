Novelli Makes Signages and POS Displays to Create Strong Visual Impact

|

Novelli takes an innovative approach to their visual branding services with Custom Signages and POS. The company’s recent work has helped clients boost sales and awareness and even reduce operational costs on logistics.

[TAKAPUNA, 05/09/2018] – Novelli, a promotional merchandising specialist in New Zealand, creates custom signages and creative POS displays that can be used in conventions and other events. Novelli has worked with a roster of well-known brands and launched successful campaigns and projects.

Custom Branded Signage and Creative Displays

Being a company with an affinity for innovative solutions, Novelli takes a bespoke approach to their branded signage and POS display services. The company is committed to providing a variety of unique designs to choose from that go beyond catalogues and uniform brand designs.

According to Novelli, having unique signages and displays will help their clients stand out in a lane of shops or in the middle of a retail convention. The company holds a wide range of custom signs and displays – from inflatable mascots to booth designs – that boost brand recognition and attract the attention of bystanders.

Previous Work with Cure Kids Red Nose

Medical research group Cure Kids had put their Red Nose Day event on a 13-year hiatus. Novelli worked with Cure Kids on their relaunch in 2010. Through branded merchandise and thoughtfully designed displays, Cure Kids was able to raise funds and awareness for paediatric research in New Zealand.

In 2016, Novelli designed and produced new countertop displays for Red Nose in 2,000 retail outlets nationwide. Novelli was able to reimagine the famous Red Noses by making new designs with different facial expressions. The company also helped with Cure Kids’ logistics, significantly reducing the project’s operational costs.

About Novelli

With over 85 years of experience, Novelli has become a trusted expert in branding and merchandising in New Zealand. The company has a talented team of designers who turn ideas into impressive merchandise, signage, apparel and other forms of promotional products. Novelli provides a full range of services and also deals with delivery, inventory and logistics.

Learn more about the company and their services by visiting https://novelli.co.nz.