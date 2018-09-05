Text My Main Number Announced to Offer Business Texting for Lead Generation

|

Text My Main Number is a popular text to landline company. The company offers business texting services to its customers all across the world. The company has been catering to different industry sectors with its landline texting service that allows customers, prospects, staff and vendors to use the business main number for texting. Recently, the spokesperson of the company announced that they have added some interesting features that can work in the sales funnel to increase lead generation.

As per the shared details, the company provides the landline texting which text-enables the business main line number. Once the number is text-enabled, it can be used for two way texting. The main business number is handy to all as it usually is available on all different listing sites, directories, social media accounts, etc. Thus, the company doesn’t need to invest much on redefining marketing collateral which is already in the market. For future marketing campaigns, all they need to do is adding a tagline that states text on the business main number.

The SMS can be sent quickly and a majority of people prefer texting. Thus, businesses can increase lead generation by encouraging their customers to send an inquiry via text. They don’t need to make a call or write a long email to raise an inquiry. This type of quick way to raise an inquiry increases lead generation significantly.

Along with the landline texting feature, the company has added another feature called click-to-text aka click2text. This text to landline company lets its customers create a custom click2text button that can be placed on their website and / or landing page(s). Once the button is placed, the web visitors can raise an inquiry by simply clicking on that button. The click to text button is completely white label, and it doesn’t reveal the provider behind it. This assures the companies can leverage texting benefits without showing additional information about their business texting service provider.

The click to text button can be integrated seamlessly with the website. A majority of prospective clients would find it more convenient to send a quick text about their requirement than filling in a tedious inquiry form. Thus, this form of business texting helps business in increasing their lead ratio significantly.

“From SMB to MNC, all companies invest in digital marketing campaigns and traditional marketing campaigns to increase their sales. The first stage of lead generation is encouraging a prospect to contact a company with his need. Often people are interested in the advertised services, but they don’t raise an inquiry because they don’t feel comfortable calling or not really willing to share much in an inquiry form until they are sure about the fact that this company can give them what they need in their budget. The business texting breaks the ice and makes the process of inquiry simpler and faster. Our clients use our texting services for lead generation and they have witnessed a considerable increase in the overall lead generation ratio.” shared Ash Vyas, Director of Operations, Text My Main Number.

