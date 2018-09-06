Construction Robot Market Industrial Insights, Growth, Future Trends, Geographic Analysis to 2023

|

Market Scenario:

The construction industry is embracing automation for commercial construction, renovation, and demolition which is leading the way for construction robots. Construction takes place in a disorganized environment and can pose various threats to workers. Construction robots offer various advantages like improvement in safety, quality, and productivity. Many types of construction robots are ready to break into the construction market to perform various construction related activities and tasks. A 3D-printing robot is used for designing prototypes for buildings and 3D models for bridges which simplifies the construction of complex design structure and allows construction companies to save time and costs.

Moreover, the combination of 3D printing and industrial robots proves to be the growing trend in the construction industry. With the drive to improve operational efficiency on construction sites, the adoption of autonomous construction vehicles like bulldozers, tractors, cranes, and excavators is gaining momentum. Other construction robots for brick-laying and masonry enhance speed and quality of construction work. Demolition robots are another type of construction robots which are gaining popularity in the mainstream applications for demolishing concrete and structural components of a building at the end of its life cycle.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6305

Advancements in industrial robotics have resulted in implementation on UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles) in the construction industry which is also known as drones. UAVs are mostly used for health and safety inspections, site surveying, capturing accurate data for large sites, and accessing hazardous zones. Exoskeleton products are also expected to impact the global construction industry. Exoskeletons include wearable mechanical suits which are worn outside the clothing by the workers to help with the lifting of heavy equipment, machinery, and supplies. These suits are designed to augment human capacity and overcome physical weaknesses and assist the workers in their tasks. According to a study, around 40 companies are manufacturing exoskeletons worldwide to deploy them on their respective construction sites.

Growth in skyscrapers and mixed-use building projects, adoption of automation by construction companies, and lack of workforce in the developed countries are some of the factors driving the growth of the global Construction Robot Market. However, high initial costs and reluctance to adopt robotic solutions and automation by construction companies due to high investments in R&D are some of the challenges for the global construction market.

The global market for construction robots is estimated to reach a market value of USD 165 million by 2023 growing at a 17% CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Global Construction robot are – Brokk AB (Sweden), Husqvarna (Sweden), Esko Bionics (U.S.), Komatsu (Japan), Conjet AB (Sweden), TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany), Construction Robotics (U.S.) Fastbrick Robotics (Australia), Autonomous Solutions (US), Apis Cor (Russia), nLink (Norway), Yingchuang Building Technique Co. (WinSun) (China), Advanced Construction Robotics (US), MX3D (Netherlands), CyBe Construction (Netherlands), Cyberdyne (Japan), Giant Hydraulic Tech (China), Alpine Sales and Rental (US) and Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology (China).

The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to present a cost-effective product portfolio. There has been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, a strategy the business entities leverage to strengthen their reach to the customers.

Segmentation

By design type , the market is segmented into traditional robot, robotic arm, exoskeleton.

, the market is segmented into traditional robot, robotic arm, exoskeleton. By automation , the market is segmented into fully autonomous and semi-autonomous.

, the market is segmented into fully autonomous and semi-autonomous. By function , the market is segmented into demolition, bricklaying, 3D printing, concrete structural erection, finishing work, doors and windows installation and others.

, the market is segmented into demolition, bricklaying, 3D printing, concrete structural erection, finishing work, doors and windows installation and others. By vertical, the market is segmented into public infrastructure, commercial and residential buildings, nuclear dismantling and demolition, and others (road and tunnel construction).

Regional analysis

The global market for global construction robot is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of user activity monitoring market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

At present, Asia-Pacific region is dominating the global construction robot market due to the adoption of automation in mining and construction industries in countries like Australia, China, India, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Moreover, Japan is a pioneer in the application of robots as it has been implementing automation in construction activities since 1980s. European construction robot market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for construction and demolition robots in various facilities, increasing number of government regulations, and growth in residential and non-residential construction projects.

Also, construction robot market is expected to attain sustainable growth in North America during the forecast period due to shortage of skilled labor, need for cost and waste reduction, need for precision and efficiency in production, increased worker safety, and use of drones on construction sites.

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/construction-robot-market-6305

Intended Audience

Global Construction robot Providers

Raw material suppliers

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Technology providers

Solutions providers

Intellectual property license providers

Government and regulatory bodies

Research institutes and organizations

Construction robots distributors

Technology Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Rivalry

4.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Construction Robot Market

5 Market Overview Of Construction Robot Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Construction Robot Market By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Traditional Robot

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018–2023

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com