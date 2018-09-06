Contentder- A Platform to Create and Market Digital Presence Debuts with Its First Release

|

Contentder, an Australia based software company, released an all-in-one solution for easy website development and digital marketing. Contentder claims that the major aim of its website development platform is to provide a user-friendly interface that is easy to understand, so any user, regardless of their technical know-how or profession, can easily create and modify a fully functional website.

With an assortment of unique and highly responsive templates, built with its own website editor, it also has an array of ready to use components saving the valuable time of its users. Keeping the security concerns in mind, Contentder has tried to implement the best security options in place to keep the user sites and its data safe and sound.

“At Contentder, though it’s targeted to people with limited or no coding experience, an entire section is present for developers and designers where they can contribute with their components and templates and become an influential part of our family.”, as said by Mr. Alok Pandey, the CTO of Contentder.

Along with complete technical aide, Contentder comes with in-built marketing features like Social Media Management, SEO tools and other digital marketing services soon to be released for better connection and engagements of the users with their target audience. Specifically, the SMM tools help the users to get the hold of trending topics, feeds, comments, and similar notifications from the social media. With all these promises, Contentder intends to wow its audience with a platform that not just develops but also digitally markets a fully-functional website.

Here’s what Mr. Nischal Pradhan, the CEO of Contentder has to say, “Contentder was built with a vision to induce effortless professional yet beautiful website building and also pave a successful digital marketing path.”

Contentder promises to come up with more advanced tools and features in the future to make the online journey of their users much simpler and safer.

To know more about Contentder and its family to go through https://www.contentder.com/.