GaN Semiconductor Devices Market 2018 Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored 2022

Market Scenario:

Gallium Nitride (GaN) is a third band gap semiconductor widely used in LED diodes. Chemically, the compound is very tough and composed of Wurtzite crystalline structure. Additionally, GaN is the emerging substitute to pure silicon in the semiconductor sector. The properties of GaN are intense power efficient compound which is capable of working with high frequency and has the ability to emit high brightness and intensity when used in opto-semiconductor.

Gallium nitride semiconductor has more advantages over silicon technology in terms of temperature and power handling capacity. Gallium nitride has unique properties such as high-speed switching capacity, low resistance, high current density, high operating temperature, and a high dielectric strength. Additionally, gallium nitride semiconductors offer incomparable carrier mobility, three times the band gap and higher electric breakdown capabilities. With respect to highly efficient characteristics, GaN semiconductor are extensively used as transistors, diodes, power amplifiers, supply & inverter, amplifiers, lighting & laser, and switching systems.

Furthermore, surging demand for GaN semiconductor in military and space applications is expected to drive the GaN semiconductor market owing to, greater stability in radiation surroundings possessed by GaN semiconductors. Gallium nitride semiconductor devices are extensively used in different industrial sectors such as automotive, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

GaN semiconductor is presumed to have a greater demand in power electronics sector attributed to its exceptional ability to control electrons more than 1000 times that of silicon and is manufactured at low cost.

However, increase in demand for wireless devices, the rapid evolution of automated devices and low-cost manufacturing is expected to drive the gallium semiconductor market over the forecast period. On the other hand, the dust produced while manufacturing of GaN semiconductor creates serious concern to human health such as irritation to human eyes, skin and lungs which eventually increases the shielding outfit expenses used for manufacturing purposes which are expected to hinder the growth of GaN semiconductor market over the forecast period.

Additionally, silicon carbide (SiC) based semiconductor is expected to be an extensive competition for GaN semiconductor over the forecast period between 2017- 2022.

Key Players

The key players of GaN semiconductor devices Market includes Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Panasonic Semiconductors (Japan), Texas Instruments (U.S.),RF Micro Devices Corporation (U.S.), Osram Opto-semiconductors (Germany), Cree Incorporated (U.S.), Toshiba (Japan), Aixtron SE (Germany), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Gallia Semiconductor (Belgium), ROHM Company Limited (Japan), . NXP Semiconductors (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Nichia Corporation (Japan), and Qorvo (U.S.).

Segmentation

The gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices is segmented into type, wafer size, devices and end user.

Based on the type gallium nitride semiconductor devices is sub-segmented into Opto semiconductor, power semiconductor and RF semiconductors. By wafer size the gallium nitride semiconductor is further sub divided into 2 inches, 4 inches and 6 inches and above.

Furthermore, device based gallium nitride semiconductor is sub-segmented into transistor, diode, rectifier, power ICs, power drivers, supply& inverter, amplifiers, lighting & laser, and switching systems. Lastly, the gallium nitride semiconductor devices are sub-segmented into end user which include automotive, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, telecommunication, and medical.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices are segmented into five different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

North America is presumed to be a prominent region in gallium nitride semiconductor devices market. The U.S. is a leading market owing to the rapid development in the aerospace and rising demand for semiconductor devices in military, offshore oil & gas exploration, and emergency medical service providers over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to have substantial growth in the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market. China, Taiwan, Republic of Korea, and Japan are the market leaders in the gallium nitride semiconductor devices. Europe is also anticipated to have a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Target audience:

End users of the gallium nitride semiconductor device

Wafer equipment manufacturers

Integrated devices manufacturers (IDMs)

Distributors and traders

Technology providers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Government agencies

