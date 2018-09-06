Immuno-Oncology Market is Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% by 2025,Polaris Market Research

|

The Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size was estimated to at USD 8,333.0 billion in 2017. Immuno-oncology, also called as cancer immunotherapy is a biologic treatment, which enhances the body’s natural defenses to stop the growth of cancer. This therapy uses constituents made by the body or in a research laboratory to improve or reestablish the immune system function.

Immuno-oncology represents an innovative approach to cancer research that seeks to harness the body’s own immune system to fight tumor cells. Currently, world is at the forefront of this science with several compounds in development that are being investigated for use in a variety of cancers, as well as an approved immuno-oncology medicine that continues to be studied for new uses. The more precise targeting of patients for selected therapies is another important area of focus in oncology. Clinical biomarkers and pharmacogenomic studies are increasingly used to identify groups and sub-groups of patients most likely to benefit from an investigational agent in order to maximize its potential benefits.

The global immuno-oncology market is driven by the factors such as rising occurrence of different forms of cancer, technological advancements in the field of immune oncology for cancer treatment, and rising awareness concerning the benefits of ablation procedures over conventional treatment procedures. Moreover, rising number of ablation centers, surgical centers, and hospitals are driving the growth of tumor ablation market globally. Additionally, the developments in oncology treatments, leading to the increased development of pioneering products are also advancing towards significant growth of the global Immune Oncology market.

The increasing trend was also seen in the research in the novel agents and increase in the number of clinical trials in combinations as well as monotherapy. The most notable new agents in Immuno-Oncology are IDO’s, LAG-3, TIGIT, TIM-3, VISTA, KIR, NKG2A, B7-H3/H4. The Report has also emphasized on the Oncolytic viruses, Neo-Antigen therapies, TCR Therapies and CAR-T therapies.

