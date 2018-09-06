Kairali -The Ayurvedic Healing Village Becomes NABH Certified Ayurvedic Hospital

|

New Delhi, 5th September 2018: Kairali – The Ayurvedic Healing Village, at Pallakad in Kerala has been bestowed with the NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) as a certified Ayurvedic Hospital.

National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) is a constituent board of Quality Council of India, set up to establish and operate accreditation programme for healthcare Organisations the board is structured to cater to much desired needs of the consumers and to set benchmarks for progress of health industry.

Mr. Abhilash K Ramesh, Director Kairali Ayurvedic Group while commenting on the momentous occasion said, “This is a proud moment for us. We, as a family, have been following Ayurveda in its truest form since over a Hundred Years. The average experience of our Doctors is over 25 years who along with experienced therapists will ensure the best that Ayurveda has to offer. The resort like environment also helps people heal faster. Everything at Kairaii – Ayurvedic Healing Village is personalized and customized according to the body requirement of each guests. The food that we provide here is 100% organic with every ingredient used is ingrown along with the products and medicines”.

The Kairali Ayurvedic Group imparts authentic Ayurveda treatments based on the inherent ability of human body to rejuvenate, to heal and to restore its natural balance.

The Kairali Ayurvedic Group also has its own proprietary medicines and Ayurvedic/Herbal Products, which it manufactures through its state of the art factory at Pollachi in Tamil Nadu.

Kairali – The Ayurvedic Healing Village, was established in the Year 1998 and was the one of the first Ayurvedic companies in India to speak about Ayurveda internationally, along with the Kerala Government. Today the Ayurvedic Healing Village is known as one of the best Ayurvedic Resorts across the world with multiple awards under its belt for providing Authentic Ayurveda. These Awards include

The NABH certification automatically means that The Ayurvedic Healing Village will also be eligible for providing insurance coverage through twenty seven (27) General Insurance Companies and Standalone Health Insurance companies that are offering more than one hundred and forty products covering one or more systems of AYUSH treatments, under which Kairali – the Ayurvedic Healing Village will be a part.

“The Delhi Centre of the Kairali Ayurvedic Group has recently been cleared by NABH as the World’s first Ayurvedic Panchakarma clinic under Panchakarma Clinic (PC) category” further added Mr Ramesh.

About Kairali Ayurvedic Group

Kairali Ayurvedic Group was established on solid ground of Ayurveda research. Since its inception by Mr. K.V. Ramesh and Mrs Gita Ramesh, Kairali has built on the achievements of its forefathers, developing its product infrastructure to make a diverse range of Ayurvedic medicines available to a multi-national audience. The Group, spread across 9 countries with 35 treatment centres is also into Ayurvedic Medicines & Healing Centers. Its signature Ayurvedic health retreat The Ayurvedic Healing Village is one of the leading Ayurvedic health retreats in Asia, and among the best wellness centers in the world.

The Group is founded on authentic Ayurvedic medicine and philosophy, delivering high quality natural Ayurvedic therapy and has made a name for itself in the Ayurveda industry. For further details please visit www.kairali.com.