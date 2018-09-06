Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market Top Key Players Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

|

Market Scenario:

Every day, a healthy individual’s kidneys filter around 120 to 150 quarts of blood. If a person’s kidneys are not working efficiently, the waste gets accumulated in the blood. This may lead to coma and later death. Dialysis avoids the formation of waste products and toxins in the blood.

Dialysis machines are artificial kidneys used to filter patients’ blood during kidney damage, kidney dysfunction, kidney failure, and to remove excess impurities from kidneys. Dialysis machines use hemodialysis to purify the blood and balance the constituents. In this course, the patient’s blood is distributed through the machine which is filtered and well-adjusted for pH electrolytes and fluid concentration before sending it back to the patient’s body. Dialysis machines have extensive applications such as directing medical help to patients suffering from renal diseases.

Over the last decade, there had been many advances in renal dialysis equipment (both in portable and home dialysis machines), accessories, and consumables. According to the BCC Research report, the global market for kidney dialysis equipment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from an assessed USD 16.5 billion in 2017,

The development in this market is due to the rise in a number of End Stage Renal Disease Patients (ESRD), advanced technologies, and rise in cost-effective and accurate portable dialysis apparatus. The fast growth in the aging population, growing frequencies of diabetes and hypertension problems, and patients opting for dialysis treatments over kidney transplants due to lack of donors boost the market. Additionally, restrains for the market comprise the time consumption, risks and difficulties involved, and rules and regulations associated with dialysis.

Key Players for Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Ka Davita Healthcare Partners Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Diaverum Deutschland GmbH

Nipro Corporation

Nxstage Medical, Inc.

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Mar Cor Purification, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Terumo Corporation

Rockwell Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

Hemoclean CO., LTD

Intended Audience

Dialysis equipment and consumables manufacturing companies

Dialysis services providers

Nephrologists

Dialysis nurses

Critical care nurses

Distributors, suppliers, and commercial service providers

Hospitals, clinics, and dialysis centers

Research laboratories and academic institutes

Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global kidney dialysis equipment market has been segmented on the basis of type, apparatus type, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market has been classified as hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT). Hemodialysis is segmented into conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis. The peritoneal dialysis is segmented into Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD), Continuous Cycling Peritoneal Dialysis (CCPD), Intermittent Peritoneal Dialysis (IPD), and Tidal Peritoneal Dialysis (TPD). On the basis of apparatus type, the market has been classified into hemodialysis equipment, peritoneal dialysis equipment, and consumables and continuous renal replacement therapy systems. The hemodialysis equipment segment is categorized into hemodialysis machines, dialyzers and filters, bloodline systems, concentrates and solutions, tunneled hemodialysis catheters, and vascular access devices. The peritoneal dialysis equipment segment is categorized into concentrates and solutions, automated peritoneal dialysis machines, dialyzers, and filters. On the basis of end-user, the market has been classified into hospitals, clinics, in-center dialysis settings, home care, and ambulatory services. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market is divided into the US and Canada. The European kidney dialysis equipment market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The kidney dialysis equipment market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The kidney dialysis equipment market in the Middle East and Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

In the kidney dialysis equipment market, North America is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of revenue share. The leading manufactures in North America have specialized the dialysis treatment machines by different intercessions, thus solving complications. The increase in healthcare expenditure by Canada has opened a new path in the kidney dialysis equipment market.

The European market is expected to be the second largest market due to the rise in research expenses, advancement of technology, decline in human health, and the necessity for innovative and effective therapies.

The growth of the kidney dialysis equipment market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to rise exponentially due to rise in a number of dialysis centers, initiatives by the government to produce cost-effective treatments, and rise in the patient population.

The market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to account for the smallest share of the global kidney dialysis equipment market due to an underdeveloped healthcare sector, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

