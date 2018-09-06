Wearable Medical Technology Market is Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2025

|

The report outlines this market in a highly detailed manner by covering all major associated factors such as newest trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, competitive scenario, and others. The report has been compiled by using primary as well as secondary research data. The global wearable medical technology market has also been described on the basis of its prime segments, which are expected to provide key insights to the readers.

The healthcare sector from a consumer’s perspective is witnessing boundless transformation owing to several reasons. A dramatic rise in health and fitness programs, integration of smart devices and sensors in treatment-based processes, and provision of professional healthcare services that involve use of wearable devices are some of the key reasons giving rise to the above-mentioned transformation. Consequently, this is what has been primarily driving the global wearable medical technology market in recent times.

A high demand of mobile healthcare devices is also responsible for the global wearable medical technology market to pick up notable pace. A brisk rise in prominence of big data analytics in digital healthcare is expected to fuel the market in future too. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, kidney disorders, and blood pressure has caused a surge in demand for highly reliable and accurate diagnosis and treatment measures. From an overall perspective, the wearable medical technology market is experiencing large-scale growth owing to prevalence of the above-mentioned diseases.

However, high costs required to set up procurement of wearable medical technologies, as well as expensive research and development activities for the same is greatly hampering the market. Lack of trained professionals in underdeveloped and remote areas who can use the devices is another significant factor hindering the global wearable medical technology market. Nevertheless, the picture is soon expected to change as numerous service providers companies are gradually introducing cost-effective wearable medical technologies for utilization in various healthcare sectors. Thus, a sale of such low-cost devices is consequently expected to dilute most restraints.

Region-wise, this market has been segmented according to five key regions, viz. North America, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Of these, the global wearable medical technology market in North America and Europe is fairly stable, thanks to the presence of highly established service providing companies in these regions. A high awareness among the masses to maintain health as well as a large disposable income to opt for relevant medical technologies is also responsible for the market to depict an impressive growth in the region. However, Asia Pacific is also expected to depict a widespread progress in this market during forthcoming years, owing to a burgeoning rate of people opting for wearable medical technologies witnessed in leading countries such as India and China.

This market showcases the presence of a highly competitive vendor landscape, owing to most players continuously trying to outgun their rivals. Many businesses are focusing on introducing new devices on a frequent basis, as well as improving technological efficiency. Reducing device costs to benefit ease of accessing relevant healthcare services and treatments is another area where many businesses in the global wearable medical technology market are striving to succeed. With more players expected to enter the market in the next few years, the competition is projected to become more intense. Philips Healthcare, Abbott, Medtronic, Inc., Cambrex Corp., Zoll Medical corp., Polar Electro Inc., AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Diacel Corp., BASF SE, and Solvias AG, are key players working in the wearable medical technology market.

