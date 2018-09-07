Al Badie Group Expressed Plans And Desire To Enter Into The Indian Realty Sector
Abu Dhabi, Dubai (September 07, 2018) – With the huge population, the real estate sector in India is really huge. There is a huge market for real estate investment in this country. So, the leader in many fields in Abu Dhabi, the Al Badie Group has expressed the desire to foray into the Indian Real Estate Market.
With this intention, the CEO and the Vice President of this group, Mr. Khaled Al Badie has expressed his desire to foray into the Indian real estate market by entering into a joint venture with any experience in the Indian real estate sector.
Mr. Al Badie has expressed his desire to get into a joint venture with an Indian real estate company with experience and expertise. When it comes to ABG, they already have an extensive experience in the property development arena in the UAE. Now, with a view to extending their market, the VP has expressed this desire. However, the company is yet to finalize the location to invest in the Indian Real Estate Market.
About Al Badie Group:
Al Badie Group has been a forerunner in the establishment of a UAE-based property development company. The company already has international associations in property development domain.
For more information, please visit https://lookup.ae/news/9489/al-badie-group-abg-is-looking-for-joint-venture-partners-in-the-indian-realty-sector
Contact Information:
Al Badie Group
Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Ground Level
P.O. Box 229, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Tel: +971-2-6322344
Fax: +971-2-6345284
E-mail: info@albadie.com
Website: https://www.albadiegroup.com/
###
Related News
Extensive use of Guidewires in surgical interventions is expected to fuel the growth of Global Vascular Guidewires Market
Overview Guidewires are bendy and skinny tubes that manual a catheter for placement in theRead More
Overview Guidewires are bendy and skinny tubes that manual a catheter for placement in the diseased organ. Guidewires are used to open the target vessels, go lesions and offer a definitive interventional remedy to sufferers. Guidewires are the critical components of vascular intervention with essential uses in the discipline of minimally invasive surgical procedures because of its ability to render precise and powerful results. Consequently, vascular Guidewires are used at some point of numerous surgical methods along with placement of angioplasty balloons, stents, and inferior vena cava filters. View sample and decide: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/vascular-guidewires-market-6912/request-sample Drivers and Restraints: Increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular problems, increase in the geriatric population, intensifying demand for minimally invasive tactics, and rapid technological improvements in Guidewires pressure the market growth. However, major restraining factors include risks & complications related to Guidewires and availability of effective traditional treatment alternatives. To know more read: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/vascular-guidewires-market-6912/ Geographic Segmentation On the basis of geography, the worldwide market is analyzed below various areas specifically North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The worldwide Vascular Guidewires market is led by North America and the Asia Pacific is meant to show the very best CAGR in the course of the forecast period. Get your customized report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/vascular-guidewires-market-6912/customize-report The dominating companies of the market include Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Cook Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., and The Spectranetics Corporation. Scope of the report The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated. The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity. What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions. Contact Info: Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com Organization: MarketDataForecast™ Address: 2nd Floor, Lakeview Plaza, Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India. Phone: +1-888-702-9626
Overview Guidewires are bendy and skinny tubes that manual a catheter for placement in theRead More