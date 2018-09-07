|

Pour célébrer le 20e anniversaire de l’Air Max 97, Nike air max Pas Cher présente certains des coloris les plus aimés de ce modèle populaire. D’abord, il s’agissait du coloris original “Silver Metallic” ou “Silver Bullet”, puis de la Nike Air Max 97 “Metallic Gold”. Avec son design emblématique copie air max 97 inspiré par le train à grande vitesse japonais, cette version présente également une tige en or métallisé impressionnante, des lignes réfléchissantes qui enveloppent la chaussure et, bien sûr, une unité de coussinage Max Air pleine longueur visible. Cela fait 7 ans que nous avons vu pour la dernière fois ce modèle Midas Air Max, et beaucoup attendent avec impatience son retour. Recherchez la Nike Air Max 97 “Metallic Gold” qui tombera bientôt.

En 1987, Nike a présenté une représentation visuelle révolutionnaire de sa technologie «Air» au monde quand elle a lancé Air Max 1. Créée par Marion Frank Rudy, un inventeur indépendant engagé par Nike, le nom technique de cette innovation était «du gaz sous pression encapsulé en polyuréthane. ” Bien que “Air” ait été utilisé pour la première fois en 1979 (avec le Nike Tailwind), il n’a pas vraiment décollé avant que Tinker Hatfield n’ait décidé de faire de la technologie une fenêtre visible. L’Air Max 1 est né et le reste appartient à l’histoire. Regardez notre vidéo et célébrez 30 ans d’Air avec les anciens et les nouveaux modèles Air Max 1. De plus, préparez-vous à Air Max Day, le 26 mars, avec une nouvelle paire de baskets Air Max pour hommes ou femmes.

Avec toutes les couleurs de la terre qui frappent les étagères des baskets récemment, Nike cherche à changer le tout avec son dernier pack féminin et à ajouter un peu de couleur à votre hiver. Le “Python Pack” Nike Femme est un trio de sneakers saisissant un mélange unique de couleurs et de peau de reptile. Le pack comprend une Nike Dunk, une Nike Air Max Thea et une Nike Classic Cortez. Les trois modèles présentent une combinaison de cuir, de daim et de peau de serpent sur la partie supérieure, de couleurs vives et de semelles en gomme. Quel que soit le modèle que vous choisissez, ceux-ci vont certainement tourner la tête. Vous pouvez acheter le “Python Pack” Nike Femme chez Sneakerhead dès maintenant.