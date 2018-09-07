Goodwill knows a thing or two about Halloween.
It’s that time of year when shoppers turn to Goodwill for their Halloween inspiration. The Miller Group, a Pacific Palisades, CA based digital boutique agency recently produced a new :30 spot for Goodwill Southern California’s 85 stores. It begins airing online in September and runs through October.
