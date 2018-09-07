Increasing demand for nutrition-based products is projected to gain market share for Global Protein Hydrolysates Market during the forecast period 2018-2023.

|

Overview:

In the year 2018, Global Protein Hydrolysates Market was valued at USD 541.28 Million. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 799.01 Million at pace of 8.1% CAGR.

Protein Hydrolysates are mixture of amino acids prepared by splitting a protein with acid, alkali, or enzyme. This mixture has capability to increase the digestibility of protein. Protein hydrolysates are used as nutrient and fluid replenishers which benefit the patients who are unable to digest the food, and also given as dietary supplement for infants allergic to milk. These protein hydrolysates are used in various applications like Food and Beverages and biotechnology industry.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Protein Hydrolysates market is driven due to factors like increasing use of premium ingredients with high protein content in nutritional food products, growing demand for nutrition-based products across the globe, rising awareness about functional and nutritional food among global consumers, increasing aging population. In addition, advancement of technologies in various applications like food and biotechnology industries, introduction of nutritional products, and rising investments for R&D activities are expected to boost the market growth. However, stringent government policies and huge investment involved to conduct R&D activities which are considered as the major restraining factors for Global Protein Hydrolysates Market.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Protein Hydrolysates market has been primarily divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America. North America holds the largest market share in the Global Protein Hydrolysates Market due to presence of major food and beverages industry, increasing awareness about Protein Hydrolysates products, and increasing investments for R&D activities are the driving factors in this region. Asia-Pacific region is rapidly growing due to increasing aging population, rising disposable incomes, and growing demand for nutrition-based products are expected to contribute high growth rate for Protein Hydrolysates market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Global Protein Hydrolysates market are Abbott Nutrition, Arla Foods, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group PLC, Frieslandcampina, Glabnia PLC, Danone Nutricia and Nestle SA.

