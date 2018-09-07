Mr. Khaled Al Badie, the Vice President Of Al Badie Group Stands By His Education

|

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (September 07, 2018) – Most people would have experienced the effective role their educational qualification has played in their lives in shaping their future. It holds true in the professional life of the present Vice President of the Al Badie Group. Not just his education, in fact, the experience he gained in his career also helps him in serving as the best administrator.

Mr. Khaled Al Badie is the Vice President of the ABG. He did his high school education at the Choueifat International School. This school provided him with the right foundation for a very fruitful career in the future.

After his schooling, the VP of the Al Badie Group of companies did a special course in Political Science from Richmond University. Thereafter he did his BA Dual Major in business management and economy from Chapman University at California. Thereafter he did his MSF in Financial Management from the George Washington University.

In addition to being the VP, he holds many responsible positions in ABG and he is one of the members of the family that owns ABG.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:

He is not just the VP, but he is also the CEO of ABG. He also holds many key positions in the sister concerns of ABG.

For more information, please visit https://khaledalbadie.blogspot.ae

Contact Information:

Mr. Khaled Al Badie,

Vice President, Al Badie Group

Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Ground Level

P.O. Box 229, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Tel: +971-2-6322344

Fax: +971-2-6345284

E-mail: info@albadie.com

Website: https://www.albadiegroup.com/

###