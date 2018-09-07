Periodontal Therapeutics Market: Increase in Burden of Periodontal Diseases to Drive the Market

|

Periodontal therapeutics are products used in the treatment of periodontal diseases. These products include systemic antibiotics such as doxycycline, minocycline, metronidazole, and amoxicillin and locally applied antibiotics such as Arestin, Atridox, and PerioChip. These antibiotics can either be administered to patients orally or delivered directly to dental pockets, without systemic doses. The global periodontal market was valued at around US$ 500 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 9.0% from 2018 to 2026 to reach around US$ 1100 Mn by 2026. Increase in prevalence of periodontal diseases observed across the globe is likely to fuel the global periodontal therapeutics market from 2018 to 2026.

Rise in the global burden of periodontal diseases is a major factor driving the periodontal therapeutics market. Periodontal diseases, including periodontitis and gingivitis, are prevalent in developing and developed countries and affect around 20% to 50% of the global population. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study conducted over a time span of 20 years, severe periodontitis is one of the most prevalent diseases across the globe. It has prevalence of around 11.2% and approximately 743 million people are affected by it worldwide. The overall burden of periodontal diseases worldwide has increased by nearly 57.3% from 1990 to 2010. Periodontitis a major cause of tooth loss among the adult population across the world. Individuals are at major risk of acquiring edentulism, masticatory dysfunction, and multiple tooth loss. This, in turn, affects nutrition, self-esteem, quality of life, and imposes high health care and significant socio-economic costs.

Increase in number of diabetic patients across the globe is also contributing to the expansion of the market. According to the American Academy of Periodontology, individuals with diabetes are more susceptible to have periodontal diseases, due to the fact that individuals having diabetes are more likely to contract infections. Periodontal diseases are considered a complication of diabetes. Diabetic patients with periodontal diseases have difficulty in controlling their blood sugar and are also at a risk of diabetes-related complications. According to the World Health Organization estimates, globally, the number of individuals with diabetes has increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. Rise in global burden of diabetes is expected to increase the number of individuals with periodontal diseases in the next few years.

Rise in global geriatric population is also projected to increase the number of patients with periodontal diseases. According to the United Nations’ World Population Ageing report, globally, there were 962 million people above the age of 60 years in 2017, which is expected to rise two-fold and reach 2.1 billion by 2050. The number of geriatric people are expected to outnumber children under the age of 10 (1.41 billion versus 1.35 billion) by 2030. The geriatric population aged 60 years and above is estimated to be more than the combined population of adolescents and youth in the age group 10–24 years by 2050. Rise in geriatric population with increased tooth retention also raises the chances of developing periodontitis, as the prevalence of periodontitis rises with age and the incidence increases steeply among this population. Surge in geriatric population is expected to drive the overall burden of periodontitis. This, in turn, is projected boost demand for therapies and products used to manage the disease.

North America is projected to be a major market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Initiatives by local governments to improve oral care, especially for individuals suffering from untreated dental diseases, and provision of experienced dental workforce to address the large unmet needs are expected to drive the market in the region. These measures are expected to help the region maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period, due to exponential rise in the geriatric population and increase in awareness among consumers regarding dental health.

Prominent players in the global periodontal therapeutics market include Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Dexcel Pharma, 3M Company, Oral Science, and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Surge in awareness about oral health primarily due to national and community policies regarding effective control on diet and nutrition risk factors for oral diseases such as periodontal and dental disease and development of novel products for the treatment of periodontal diseases are expected to provide fillip for antibiotic based treatment options. Companies can also focus on introducing locally applied antibiotics in countries with sizeable population affected with periodontal diseases in order to capitalize on the large unmet needs in these countries.

