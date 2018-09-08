Global Islamic Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025
This report focuses on the global Islamic Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Islamic Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Islamic Insurance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Islamic Insurance Company
JamaPunji
AMAN
Salama
Standard Chartered
Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd
Allianz
Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad
Zurich Malaysia
Takaful Malaysia
Qatar Islamic Insurance Company
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Family
Government
Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Islamic Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Islamic Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Islamic Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
