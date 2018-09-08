Saudi Arabia Water Pump Sales to Cross $ 319 Million by 2023: TechSci Research

|

According to TechSci Research report, “Saudi Arabia Water Pumps Market Report By Type, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023’’, water pumps market in Saudi Arabia is forecast to surpass $ 319 million by 2023. Increasing number of construction activities in real estate, commercial and infrastructure sectors; installation of new desalination and water treatment plants to meet the growing demand for quality drinking water; and rising number of chemical processing, food & beverage processing, and iron and steel manufacturing plants are the key factors anticipated to boost demand for water pumps in the country. Moreover, growth in the market is expected to be driven by government efforts towards fixing the country’s aging water infrastructure.

Download Sample Report

@ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3083

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

Based on application, the municipal water & wastewater treatment segment holds the largest share in Saudi Arabia water pumps market. The development of new desalination plants in the country, along with intensive cleaning activities of wastewater treatment plants, is resulting in huge demand for water pumps in the segment. In Saudi Arabia, demand for centrifugal water pumps is higher compared to positive displacement water pumps, as the former type of water pumps are smaller in size, easy to maintain and capable of dealing with large volumes of water. Thus, centrifugal water pumps are extensively used across municipal water & wastewater industry in the country. Grundfos Saudi Arabia Company Ltd. grabbed the largest share in Saudi Arabia water pumps market in 2017. The company offers both centrifugal and positive displacement water pumps in a wide range of designs and capacities.

Browse 30 market data Figures and Tables spread through 72 Pages and an in-depth TOC on

Saudi Arabia Water Pumps Market @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/saudi-arabia-water-pumps-market/3083.html

“Northern & Central region is the largest demand generating region for water pumps in Saudi Arabia, backed by increasing number of desalination and municipal water treatment plants in the region. Moreover, growing construction activities and setting up of new chemical processing and cement manufacturing plants in Riyadh and installation of new oil & gas manufacturing facilities in the Northern Province are expected to further boost demand for water pumps in the region over the course of next five years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Saudi Arabia Water Pumps Market By Type, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of Saudi Arabia water pumps market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in Saudi Arabia water pumps market.