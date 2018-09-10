Centra Credit Union: New Branding Commercial
Centra, one of Indiana’s largest credit unions, focuses on helping members manage their finances. This principle of “People Helping People” is lived by their Team Members in many ways such as fair and transparent pricing.
At Centra, you can expect to work with friendly, local Team Members who truly care about you and your financial wellbeing first and foremost.This enables people of every age to start a business, buy a home or get a car.
To capture Centra Credit Union’s community-driven commitment to helping members get ahead financially, The Miller Group created this :60 branding spot with a simple message: start right here
