Data Control Technitic – Plans “Insight” Software Upgrade

Data Control Technitic says next generation LiDAR sensors to benefit from more powerful Insight AI software.

A new, updated artificial intelligence software package will complement the upgrade planned for Hong Kong-based LiDAR innovator, Data Control Technitic’s next generation LiDAR automotive sensors. The software – provisionally known as “Insight-2” – will address minor bugs and provide greater perceptive abilities that will augment the high definition sensors and upgraded modules that form the company’s next generation suite of products.

The new products, which the firm believes will help it see off competition in the burgeoning autonomous vehicle market, remain provisionally scheduled to become commercially available in the 1st quarter of 2019 and, although the current AI module has sufficient power to process the richer data stream from the upgraded sensors’ superior resolution, it is thought that Data Control Technitic wishes to guarantee that the products are scalable so as to be capable of accommodating additional upgrades in the future.

Data Control Technitic says that specifics of the software are closely-guarded intellectual property and it will only confirm that the software is coded using Python.

“We believe this Insight-2 upgrade will be an ideal accompaniment to the higher-capacity module we’ve revealed recently and the fact that it will be added without a corresponding hike in price is icing on the cake,” said Data Control Technitic’s Chief Technology Officer.

“AI software continues to be the most challenging aspect of our work here so it’s the area that we devote a great deal of time and resources to. We expect the Insight-2 software upgrade to compete very favorably with software suites offered by our competitors,” concluded Data Control Technitic’s CTO.

