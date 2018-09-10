India Fire Safety Systems and Equipment Market (2017-2023)-6Wresearch

|

Market Forecast By Type (Fire Fighting Systems & Equipment (Fire Extinguishers (Dry Chemical, CO2, Clean Agent, Foam Fire, Wet Chemical and Water), Fire Suppression Systems (Clean Agent (FM 200, Novec), Carbon Dioxide, Wet Chemical Fire and Dry Chemical), Fire Sprinkler Systems (Wet Pipe, Dry Pipe, Pre-Action and Deluge)), Fire Detection and Alarm Systems & Equipment (Smoke Detectors, Heat Detectors, Gas Detectors, Flame Detectors and Beam Detectors) and Emergency and Exit Lighting)), By Regions (Northern, Eastern, Western and Southern), By Verticals (Commercial, Hospitality, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Residential and Retail) and Competitive Landscape

Though, fire safety systems & equipment is a mature market; however, is posting significant growth on the back of increasing safety concerns, fire incidences, and infrastructure development in the country. During 2010-14, around 121,230 fire incidences were recorded in India, resulting into more than 13,720 causalities. With increase in the number of fire incidences in the country, the government is taking strict measures to counter such incidences; especially regulations pertaining to residential and commercial buildings (for multistoried or high rise buildings).

According to 6Wresearch, India fire safety systems and equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% during 2017-23. Over the last few years, demand for fire safety systems and equipment market has surged due to growing consumer awareness, which is likely to continue during the forecast period. In the overall fire safety systems and equipment market, fire fighting segment generated highest revenue share, followed by fire detection, and emergency & exit lighting segments.

In 2016, the western region accounted for largest revenue share in the country followed by southern region. Major development in commercial and residential verticals have been witnessed across the western region. Some of the key players in India fire safety systems and equipment market include- Honeywell, Tyco. Nitin Fire Protection, Siemens, HD Fire, UTC, etc.

The report thoroughly covers the India fire safety systems and equipment market by types, verticals and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

