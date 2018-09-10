Sound Meditation and Nada Yoga with renowned sound healer Rivesh Vade at Moon Magic Meditation by Thriive Art & Soul
As the new moon renews herself, join Thriive for a relaxation and vibrational cleansing experience through Sound Therapy with renowned sound therapist and Nada Yogi – Rivesh Vade. Immerse yourself in the sound bath of melodious Ektara performance and tuneful chanting by Rivesh Vade, as part of the Moon Magic series, organised by Thriive Art & Soul on 10th September 2018 at The Integral Space, Lower Parel, Mumbai.
Let the sound waves wash over you and allow yourself to escape to deeper levels of relaxation. Learn to gently align your frequencies and retrain your emotional patterns for greater well being.
Moon Magic is a series of theme based guided meditation events, organised every new and full moon, by Thriive Art & Soul, India’s first global wellness portal, and conducted by Thriive’s verified alternative therapists.
Come be a part of this evening to uplift, transform, and thriive!
