Best resorts in Athirappilly
Athirapillygreen tree resort Located in one of the most picturesque landscapes in the southern Indian state of Kerala,Athirappally is a tiny hamlet bordering the Sholayar forest – nature’s own treasure trove. This untamed mystic belle’ conceals within her bosom a pristine paradise that entices and mesmerizes many a nemophilists. A short drive from Green Trees along wide winding roads, under dense verdant canopy leads you to the breathtaking “Niagara of India” – the majestic 80 feet Athirapally waterfall, an enchanting riverine landform along the upper course of the west flowing Chalakuddy River near the Vazhachal forest division. The breathtaking sight of this majestic waterfall that plungesfrom a height of 80 ft will leave one enthralled.
