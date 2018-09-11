Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on Hike Choose from over 60 animated stickers in Hindi, Marathi and English
September 11, 2018: Hike, India’s first homegrown messaging app, today announced new animated sticker packs for Ganesh Chaturthi. The new sticker packs, in Marathi, Hindi and English depict different dimensions of the festival and associated celebrations.
The special packs highlight the ceremonies and visarjan, popular phrases from Ganesh Utsav, showcase the most popular Mumbai, Pune pandals and the Ashtavinayak in Pune. The new camera stickers can be used to embellish photos with wishes for the festival.
Available in-app from September 12th, in time for the festival, Hike users can download these to wish friends and family in a fun, colourful and traditional manner during the 10-day festival.
Related News
Find bridal hair combs for your wedding day, here have some tips
Bridal hair combs are now considered to be one of the most striking hair accessoriesRead More
Casio Edifice Chronograph Quartz EFV-550GY-8AV Men’s Watch: Big, Bold and definitely not for the weak wristed
The Casio Edifice Chronograph Quartz EFV-550GY-8AV EFV550GY-8AV Men’s Watch’s rich grey finish on the dial’sRead More