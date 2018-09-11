Industrial Margarine Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2018 to 2028

|

Industrial margarine is a non-dairy product. Industrial margarine is used as a substitute for butter, but the properties and taste vary a lot. Butter is made up of butterfat, water and proteins whereas Industrial margarine consist of refined vegetable oil, sometimes animal fat. Both are used in cooking, baking or as spreads in various dishes to enrich its taste and The key drivers of global Industrial margarine market are higher consumption of Industrial margarine in underdeveloped countries because of greater value for money and multiple usages. Margarine market is growing in developed regions with a lot of product innovation and growing food service industry. Other drivers that fuel global Industrial margarine market are changing customer habits. The major restraining factors for Industrial margarine market could be government regulations on manufacturing and marketing of such products (licensing, labeling among others), substitute products available in the Industrial margarine market is among others. Rising health concerns and growing obesity are other potential restraining factors.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Demand for Industrial margarine is increasing due to the rising preference of consumers for natural products such as Industrial margarine. However, demand for Industrial margarine is less in comparison to butter as Industrial margarine consists of additives. Decreasing price difference between butter and Industrial margarine and increasing home-baking trend drives the demand for the market. There is rising trend of natural food consumption due to the shift in consumer preference for processed foods. In Industrial margarine market, there is rising trend of adding salt. There is increasing demand for Industrial margarine owing to the growing food television culture that emphasizes the benefits of Industrial margarine consumption. BakeMark UK launched baking fats that are used in cakes and pastries. Baking fat consists of Industrial margarine. Several Industrial margarine companies promoted their products by emphasizing that their products lack trans-fat.

Global Industrial Margarine Market: Segmentation

The global Industrial margarine market is segmented on the basis of types, form, application, and region

On the basis of types, the global Industrial margarine market is segmented into:-

Spreadable

All Purpose

Butter Blend

On the basis of form, the global Industrial margarine market is segmented into:-

Hard

Soft

On the basis of applications, the global Industrial margarine market is segmented into:-

Food and Beverages Bakery Products Confectionery Snacks Sauces and Dressings Dairy and Ice-cream Ready to Eat Meals Baby Food Others

Nutritional/Dietary Supplements

On the basis of regions, the global Industrial Margarine market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Global Industrial Margarine Market: Key Players

Some of the few players identified in the global Industrial Margarine market include ConAgra (US), Bunge (Germany), Puratos (Belgium), Associated British Foods (US), Fuji Oil (Japan), Richardson International (Italy), Royale Lacroix (Belgium), Aigremont (Belgium), Vandemoortele (Belgium), NMGK Group (Russia), EFCO Group (Russia), and Wilmar International (Singapore).

Opportunities for Market Participants

The Industrial Margarine market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of Margarine product variants. Catering the growing demand for cake or bakery products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Industrial Margarine containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be done on modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the types, applications and end uses of the segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include: